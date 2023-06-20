The Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade will roll through downtown Solvang Saturday, June 24 at 11 a.m., featuring colorful floats, dancing and music.

June is recognized as Pride month to acknowledge the impact LGBT people have had in the world.

The parade ends at Solvang Park where the annual family-friendly Pride Festival kicks off at 12 p.m., offering attendees an afternoon of live music, a bounce house for kids, a beer and wine garden sponsored by Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and Camins 2 Dreams Winery, and food vendors that include Rudy’s Fresh Mexican Food and The Doggy Door hot dogs.

The afternoon will also feature a lineup of special guests and speakers.

The 2023 SYV Pride celebrations are hosted throughout the month of June and are open to the public. The special calendar includes ticketed and non-ticketed events.

Event updates can be viewed at www.SYVPride.org, Instagram @SYV.Pride and at facebook.com/SYVPride.

Solvang OKs Pride banners after Copenhagen mayor urges support for LGBTQI+ community Solvang recently captured the attention of Copenhagen Lord Mayor Sophie Andersen, who urged the "Danish Capital of America" to change its stance on a recent vote that denied the hanging of downtown streetlight banners and rainbow crosswalk paintings ...