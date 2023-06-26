Hundreds turned out Saturday for the SYV Pride Parade where participants donning rainbow-colored attire held signs and banners endorsing the event's moniker "Equality without Exception" made their way through downtown Solvang.
The afternoon celebration — held in recognition of June as Pride month which acknowledges the impact LGBTQ+ people have had in the world — marked Santa Ynez Valley's second such event, with 2022 being the town's inaugural.
Event organizers Santa Ynez Valley Pride explained that this year's theme, "Equality without Exception," is a stance that "we believe that there are no qualifiers for equality and that we all are deserving of love, respect and dignity, exactly as we are, without exception."
The parade ended at Solvang Park where the festivities continued with a family-friendly Pride festival where attendees enjoyed an afternoon of live music, special guests speakers, a bounce house for kids, food vendors and a beer and wine garden.
2nd annual Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade and Festival takes over Solvang Saturday | Photos