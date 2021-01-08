Santa Ynez Valley Restaurants Weeks returns with takeout edition, Jan. 18 to 31

Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks is back for its 11th consecutive year, running Jan. 18 to 31 with a new COVID-19-safe takeout edition.
More than 22 restaurants and 20 wineries throughout the Valley will participate in the 2021 Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks, and will create menus that will work for locals to enjoy at home at a variety of price points.
Curbside creations will come in three formats: meals for one, meals for two and family packs. Pricing this year will vary by participating establishment.
“It’s no secret that the restaurant industry has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, yet they continue to forge ahead, driven in large part by the love of their staff and passion for what they do,” said Shelby Sim, president and CEO of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley. “Dining and the enjoyment of great local food is an experience unto itself, and in a year that has deprived us of so many other experiences, we felt it was paramount that Restaurant Weeks return in 2021, albeit with a takeout twist.”
For two weeks, specially crafted menus will be offered, highlighting the Valley’s farm-fresh bounty and many award-winning chefs’ culinary creativity.
Local and neighboring wineries and tasting rooms also will participate, many of which will offer takeout tasting flights and special wine deals.
“Our wine is world-class, so we want to be sure locals have the opportunity to enjoy it with their takeout meals or stand-alone this year,” Sim added.
Participating establishments are as follows:
Restaurants
Ballard
- The Ballard Inn & Gathering Table, 2436 Baseline Ave., 800-638-2466
Buellton
- Pattibakes, 240 E. Highway 246, No. 109, 805-686-9582
- Campfire Café at Flying Flags RV Resort & Campground, 180 Avenue of Flags, 805-688-3716
- Firestone Walker Brewing Co., 620 McMurray Road, 805-697-4777
- Hitching Post II, 406 E. Highway 246, 805-688-0676
- Industrial Eats, 181 Industrial Way, 805-688-8807
- Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, 555 McMurray Road, 805-688-1000
- Sideways Lounge, 114 E. Highway 246, 805-688-8448
- The Tavern at Zaca Creek, 1297 Jonata Park Road, 805-688-2412
Los Alamos
- Bell’s, 406 Bell St.
- Norman at Skyview Los Alamos, 9150 Highway 101, 805-344-0080
- Plenty on Bell, 508 Bell St., 805-344-3020
- Pico at The Los Alamos General Store, 458 Bell St., 805-344-1122
Los Olivos
- Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café, 2879 Grand Ave., 805-688-7265
Santa Ynez
- Trattoria Grappolo, 3687 Sagunto St., 805-688-6899
Solvang
- First & Oak, 409 1st St., 805-688-1703
- Louise’s Kitchen Table, 1210 Mission Drive, Suite 110, 805-403-9649
- Mad & Vin at The Landsby, 1576 Mission Drive, 805-688-3121
- Peasants FEAST, 487 Atterdag Road, 805-686-4555
- Ramen Kotori, 1618 Copenhagen Drive, 805-691-9672
- Toscana, 485 Alisal Road, No. 163, 805-697-7445
- V Lounge, 1455 Mission Drive, 805-688-2018
Wineries
- Artiste, 2948 Grand Ave., Los Olivos, 805-686-2626
- Babcock Winery, 5175 CA-246, Lompoc, 805-736-1455
- Brave & Maiden, 649 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez, 805-693-2989
- Buttonwood Winery, 1500 Alamo Pintado Road, Solvang, 805-688-3032
- Coquelicot Organic Estate, 2884 Grand Ave., Los Olivos, 805-688-1500
- Foxen Vineyards & Winery,7600 Foxen Canyon Road, Santa Maria, 805- 937-4251
- Kalyra Winery, 343 N Refugio Road, No. 9302, Santa Ynez, 805-693-8864
- Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards, 1645 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang, 805-686-9336
- Martellotto Winery, 100 Los Padres Way, Unit 7, Buellton, 619-567-9244
- Melville Winery, 5185 CA-246, Lompoc, 805-735-7030
- Peake Ranch, 7290 Santa Rosa Road, Buellton, 805-688-7093
- Presqu'ile, 5391 Presqu’ile Drive, Santa Maria, 805-937-8110
- Refugio Ranch Vineyards, 2990 Grand Ave., Los Olivos, CA 93441, 805-688-5400
- Roblar, 3010 Roblar Ave., Santa Ynez, 805-686-2603
- Royal Oaks, 1687 Mission Drive, Solvang, 805-693-1740
- Sanford Winery & Vineyards, 5010 Santa Rosa Road, Lompoc, 800-426-9463
- Sanger Family Wines, 1584 Mission Drive, Solvang, 805-691-1020
- Toccata, 1650 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang, 805-686-5506
- The Hideaway, 2990 Grand Ave., Los Olivos, 805-697-7892
- Zinke Wine Co., 2366 Alamo Pintado Ave., Los Olivos, 805-691-9718
