Santa Ynez Valley students awarded $15K in scholarships from Cottage Hospital Auxiliary and Foundation

The Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary and Foundation has awarded $15,000 in scholarships to five local students who are currently in health-related careers or entering the field and have a letter of acceptance to an accredited college or university.

Five Santa Ynez Valley students, who each received $3,000, were selected by the Cottage Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Committee, co-chaired by Martha Nedegaard and Jacky Green, along with members Barbara Breza, Brenda Loskamp, Susan Snekvik, Judine Victor and April Vossler.

Scholarship funds were raised through the auxiliary's New To You Shop, as well as the Ann Bertero Scholarship Fund, and the Jean Pack Scholarship Fund, administered by the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.

SYVCH Auxiliary Scholarship recipients include:

Olivia Baeke, a 2020 graduate of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School who is pursuing a career as a trauma surgeon. Her plans are to attend Santa Barbara City College to major in psychology, then transfer to Kansas University to study biology.

Adrienne Urban, a student currently enrolled in the radiography program at Santa Barbara City College who is anticipated to graduate in the spring of 2021. After graduation, she plans to start working at a hospital or clinic on the Central Coast as a radiologic technologist.

Ann Bertero Scholarship Fund recipients include: