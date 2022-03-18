Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program has named founding member Tina Hansen McEnroe as its new executive director.
The program, which McEnroe helped launch 30 years ago, offers therapeutic riding and mental health camps for both children and adults with disabilities.
McEnroe was a longtime education specialist at Vista De Las Cruces School in Goleta and currently runs Pleasant Valley Schoolhouse, an immersive educational tour program for schoolchildren. The historic 1869 building is located on her Santa Ynez property.
She also is the founder and associate director of the McEnroe Reading and Language Arts Clinic at UCSB and was awarded an honorary doctorate by Cal Poly.
Her Western and English equestrian background includes: Miss California Rodeo, cattle ranching, riding instruction to children and cross-country jumping.
McEnroe and her husband, Paul, reside in the Santa Ynez Valley and enjoy visits from their five children and seven grandchildren.