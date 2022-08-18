When Jennifer Berman found a need, she filled it.
A decade later, countless Valley youth are more confident speakers, better job applicants and more well-rounded professionals because of this year's Santa Ynez Valley 2022 Volunteer of the Year for Youth.
“If you don’t volunteer, you don’t understand how it changes someone else and it can change you. So, really, find what’s meaningful to you and go teach it to someone else,” Berman said.
Raised in the Central Valley, Berman moved to Santa Barbara to attend UCSB. There in the South County, she met Santa Barbara City firefighter Steve Berman, who would become her husband, the father of their daughters Emily and Olivia, and lifelong partner.
In 1997, they moved to Santa Ynez to raise their family. Today, she owns an investment real estate services business specializing in multi-family apartment buildings, tends to the needs of the family, their small family rancho, a growing barren of mules, and serves as adult leader of Lucky Clover 4-H Club.
“Kids need to know so much. If you’ve learned it, find a way to teach it to a kid. It’ll change their life, and I guarantee it’ll change yours,” Berman said.
Berman first ambled into volunteer service in 2004 through Ballard School PTA.
“Somehow, I ended up being PTA president,” she said.
According to her nominator, Berman organized everything from back-to-school night potluck to fundraising activities. She spearheaded the effort to develop a new signature fundraising event for Ballard, and so was born the Ballard School Old-Fashioned Jamboree.
Her volunteer service continued following her children, so when the girls entered 4-H, so did she. As an adult volunteer, she harnessed up the family’s mule team for the Solvang 4th of July Parade, Los Olivos Christmas Tree Lighting and took double shifts at the fair.
“I saw the kids were missing a lot of skills school wasn’t teaching them, and coaches weren’t teaching them, and maybe I wasn’t doing that great of a job as a parent, either,” Berman said.
The national youth education program already had a structure and network in place and welcomes adults to lead any project that they’re passionate about.
“People still don’t understand there’s more to 4-H than animal projects,” Berman said.
She developed Country Cotillion, a project in which “kids learned how to shake hands, look someone in the eye while talking to them, what to wear, say and do if they go to their grandmother’s 80th birthday party, social skills, really,” she said.
She developed a job interview and resume writing workshop for high schools that linked a human resources professional to teach students how to develop a resume that cuts through the algorithms of today’s application software. There were practice interviews and resume reviews.
And most recently she created Career Spark Interviews wherein any youth is able to go in to an interview with young professionals who first talked about who they were, how they got there, and what they’re doing today. Youth were then able to ask questions and make connections with such folks as a UCLA biologist, TikTok executive, Impossible Burger chef.
“It was a chance for kids to connect with young professionals that were crushing it, a chance for them to see various paths to success,” Berman said.
But her passion project for nearly a decade has been the Lucky Clover 4-H Public Speaking Project. Under her leadership, project participants discover not only how to deliver a great presentation, but how to write one as well.
“I have watched that whole thing transform my own child and many, many others from awkward, afraid kids to very confident, compelling, passionate public speakers,” Berman said.
While most of her work involves the hundreds of hours she spends annually on her various 4-H commitments, she has also volunteered with Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, Boy Scouts of America and Central California Adaptive Sports Association.
“You find the time when you find the meaning. The skills that I’ve wanted to bring the kids, especially public speaking, are really, really important, so I’ve just carved out time from a busy life raising kids, running a business, running a household and a little ranch because, to me, it’s that important,” Berman said.
While she understands people have busy lives, she’s also passionate about the value of volunteering.
“I call it ‘the transformational miracle of volunteering.’ It changes the volunteer as much, if not more, than the person that you serve. When you find the project that makes you feel that way, you’ll find time for it. There’s a project out there for everyone,” Berman said.
Honorees were chosen by a panel of board members of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, editors of the Santa Ynez Valley News and former honorees, based on nominations made by Valley residents.
The Valley Foundation’s mission is to improve the lives of people in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos by investing in programs that feed the poor, promote health, nurture seniors, challenge youth and inspire community members to make a difference.
The Foundation and the Valley News created the Man and Woman of the Year Program in 1995 to recognize local residents for their volunteerism. The Youth in Service Award was added in 2012 to honor students in grades nine through 12 for outstanding service to others.
In addition to recognition plaques, the Man and Woman of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement honorees each receive $1,000 to donate to a nonprofit of their choice. Volunteers of the Year receive $250 each, and the Youth in Service recipients receive a $1,000 scholarship award.