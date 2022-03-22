Santa Ynez Valley Wind Ensemble recruiting new members

Santa Ynez Valley Wind Ensemble will perform Sunday, March 27, at Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang.

 Contributed Photo

The Santa Ynez Valley Wind Ensemble, a 30-piece musical group, will perform its first spring concert of the year at 2 p.m. Sunday at Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang.

Concert admission and refreshments are free of charge and donations are appreciated.

Directed by Maestra Sharon Jeskey, selections performed will span musical genres that include an upbeat jazz medley, "Jazz it up," to immersive Mexican folk dance with the song “Chiapanecas” to “A Nordic Trilogy” that, according to a group spokeswoman, is a "three-movement gem perfectly fit for a Solvang venue."

Those musicians who are interested in joining the ensemble are invited to visit a group rehearsal, which are held at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Los Olivos Community Organization Hall. All ages are welcomed and no audition is required, the spokeswoman said.

For more information, contact group member Lea Fainer at syvwindensemble@gmail.com.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

