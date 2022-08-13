Many honored volunteers say their service does as much to shape them as it does the community. There are perhaps no better examples of this power of volunteerism than in the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation 2022 Youth In Service honorees: Ruby Carrillo and Harry Mullin.
“I wavered between different activities in high school: robotics, theatre, environmental club. But in (Gender-Sexuality Alliance) Club I found what really made me satisfied, made me appreciate being a member of the community and giving back to it in any way what I could, whether volunteering for an hour at a blood drive or putting on the first Pride parade in Solvang,” Mullin said.
As the 2022 Santa Ynez High School graduate heads off to UCSB this fall, he ventures forth with credentials that include Eagle Scout and youngest founding board member of SYV Pride.
“By getting involved, I made my voice, and the voice of all queer people who grew up and left the Valley, heard. It makes me very happy to know that there are young people growing up who will come out someday knowing the Santa Ynez Valley isn’t the place it used to be,” Mullin said.
After discovering volunteer service during her high school years, Carrillo has set herself up to not only to continue, but to follow her passion into emergency medical technician service. She’ll attend Hancock College in the fall with a solid start on community volunteerism.
“I didn’t know volunteering would take me this far. It actually felt good helping the community and just reaching out and teaching kids what’s good and what’s bad,” she said.
As a freshman in the AVID class at Santa Ynez High School, Carrillo was among a handful of students who presented to their peers information about drugs and their potential impacts on students’ lives. She discovered People Helping People, became a fixture in its efforts to provide drug awareness education to students, and soon found a sort of home away from home in the downtown office.
“We stayed in contact through COVID, and I still went to PHP during the summers. That was my main hang-out spot,” Carrillo said.
Relationships built, it was an easy “yes” for Carrillo when PHP staff asked if she’d like to volunteer at a Santa Ynez polo event.
“Then I just kept meeting more people and getting more opportunities to volunteer,” Carrillo said.
She became a key contributor to the school’s Red Ribbon Week activities, a leader of the Cove Champions program, and post-graduation, has been asked to return in the coming school year to volunteer on-campus with the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition.
“I know some people think volunteering is a waste of their time, but it’s not. It’s good to help our community because it has done so much for us that we should pay it back. I don’t think it would be fair if we just let our community get worse because we didn’t want to put forward the energy to help out,” Carrillo said.
It’s a basic sentiment Mullin shares.
“All my volunteer activities and their impact have been so much more satisfying to me from a personal standpoint than any schoolwork I’ve ever done. I’ve had a 5.0 for three years, but that means nothing compared with putting on these events and these actions. To anyone looking for a form of satisfaction, looking for the right thing to do: get involved in any organization, and you’ll find one that suits you very well,” he said.
Mullin joined Boy Scouts of America in fourth grade, performed oodles of community service with his troop, and culminated his experience by completing his Eagle Scout project: raising funds, purchasing and organizing the installation of the rock wall traversing Solvang Middle School.
Once at the high school, he found a new calling in advocating for LGBTQ+ peers and volunteering for related organizations.
First simply as a member of the GSA, and later among its leadership, Mullin helped to develop, promote and run a variety of events including demonstrations, meetings with administrators, and the club’s Coming Out Day Celebration.
“My sophomore year, I caught some students tearing down our posters. Nothing happened to them. After that, I became more passionate about defending our right to express ourselves,” Mullin said.
Then came the idea for the first Santa Ynez Valley Pride event. He became a founding board member of SYV Pride, and was honored as the Youth Grand Marshal at the 2022 Pride Parade.
“People from all reaches of the Valley came together to support this organization,” Mullin said.
And he has been there to organize the social media surrounding the nonprofit and its activities.
“It’s been a much larger job that I’d anticipated, especially while attending classes and applying for college. I deal with filtering hate comments, interacting with posts and over 1,000 followers,” Mullin said.
When the community came out in crowds to take part in the inaugural event, hope began to shine through his cynicism, however.
“In the end, we had a fantastic turnout, and I was shocked by how supportive the community has been. I know I could have used something like this when I was younger, but instead of being bitter about it not being there, I decided to do something about it,” Mullin said.
As busy high school students, finding time to volunteer wasn’t easy for either honoree. Mullin was committed to academics, clubs and college applications. Carrillo added to that list the challenge of transportation.
“But I think it was worth it though. People can find time and a way to volunteer if they want to, and everyone should want to,” Carrillo said.
The 2022 honorees were chosen by a panel of board members of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, editors of the Santa Ynez Valley News and former honorees, based on nominations made by Valley residents.
The Valley Foundation’s mission is to improve the lives of people in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos by investing in programs that feed the poor, promote health, nurture seniors, challenge youth and inspire community members to make a difference.
The Foundation and the Valley News created the Man and Woman of the Year Program in 1995 to recognize local residents for their volunteerism. The Youth in Service Award was added in 2012 to honor students in grades nine through 12 for outstanding service to others.
In addition to recognition plaques, the Man and Woman of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement honorees each receive $1,000 to donate to a nonprofit of their choice. Volunteers of the Year receive $250 each, and the Youth in Service recipients receive a $1,000 scholarship award.