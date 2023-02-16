Santa Ynez Valley's Inn at Mattei’s Tavern reopens to public after four hear hiatus

Four years after its closure in 2018, a change of ownership and major renovations, Los Olivos' Old World hotel — renamed The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern — is again open for guest lodging.

The re-opening comes one month after Mattei's main restaurant, "The Tavern," reopened to diners in early December.

"We are delighted to open the doors to The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern and officially welcome the property to the Auberge family today,” Craig Reid, president and CEO, Auberge Resorts Collection, said in a statement Wednesday.

Auberge Resorts Collection — a California-based resort company that manages 20 luxury hotels, residences and clubs across three continents — partnered with Mattei's co-owner Brian Strange in January 2020, becoming a joint steward of the property and helping to drive its modernizing renovations that were led by design firm AvroKO of Santa Francisco.

“Our owners, Brian Strange and Deepak Kamra, had a vision to create a hotel that is true to the heritage of this historic property and embraces the local community," Reid said, referring to Kamra, who more recently joined Strange as co-owner.

"The result is a resort that celebrates the soul, character and history that has made Mattei's an icon in the area since the 1800s, and yet feels so relevant for today's discerning traveler," Reid added. "It has been a pleasure helping Brian and Deepak bring their vision to life and we could not be more excited to welcome the community and travelers from near and far to this one-of-a-kind property in the charming town of Los Olivos."

The historic dining room, bar and hotel was established in 1886 by Swiss Americans Felix and Lucy Mattei and served as a stagecoach stop for weary travelers making their way up and down California's rugged San Marcos Pass.

Taking into account its 137-year history, Auberge Resorts Collection reports that priority was taken to honor the property's historic value while bringing it up to more modern standards.

The newly refreshed 6.5-acre property now features 67 luxury guestrooms that include a handful of thoughtfully-restored original free-standing cottage-style accommodations.

According to the company, guest cottages and guesthouses are representative of both past and present, marrying rustic design with luxury, and feature the artworks of Mattei's son, Clarence, hanging on painted wooden walls.

As part of Mattei's historical revival, the property's reimagined bar — Gin’s Tap Bar, was named after Gin Lung Gin, Mattei's head chef for decades starting in 1910. Gin's Chinese heritage is celebrated in the venue’s antique, carved wooden-horse sculptures.

Additionally, the resort’s private dining room, The Pinochle Room, pays homage to Felix Mattei and his loyal manager, Gus Berg, who were known to play a nightly game of cards. The private dining room is now home to the original namesake painting 'Pinochle,' again by Mattei's son Clarence.

“I am incredibly proud of the dynamic and talented team who have brought this vision to life, while honoring the history of Mattei’s and infusing it with their own spirit and passion,” said Dave Elcon, general manager of The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection.

“Mattei’s Tavern has always been a celebrated social hub in the community and we are excited to honor its history and century old memories while creating new ones.”