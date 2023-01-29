It’s become a fairly common occurrence, the rumbling roar rolling across the valley, causing the walls to shake and the dogs to stir, as the raucous reverberation rises into the sky and beyond, indicating another rocket has been launched from the nearby former Air Force base now called "Space Force Base."

Last year, they launched 19 missions from this location, about one every three weeks. Thirteen of them were Falcon rockets, built and dispatched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX Corporation for the purpose of carrying satellites into orbit, as part of Musk’s Starlink “satellite constellation” — a linked group of similar satellites working together. At present, there are 250 satellite constellations, with Starlink being, by far, the largest.)

In 2019, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted SpaceX a license to put 12,000 satellites into a low-Earth orbit (about 350 miles out from the surface of the Earth.)

Later that same year, SpaceX petitioned the International Telecommunication Union for an additional 30,000 satellites (bringing the total to 42,000) for the purpose of providing low-cost internet service to remote areas on Earth.

Given that they already have thousands of satellites in the sky, which to date serve “only” about a million people worldwide, it makes me wonder if their more immediate goal isn’t to gain market share in already well-served areas (at $110 per month plus $600 for hardware installation) or to provide service to cruise ships ($5,000 per month plus $10,000 installation fee), suggesting that the motives behind this program are based much more on commercialism than altruism.

In addition to hauling their own satellites, the SpaceX rockets are available for hire as a transport service to place satellites for other companies and countries.

At present, there are something like 8,500 functioning satellites orbiting the Earth, representing governments and private companies from 75 different countries. Half of them belong to companies or the government of the United States, and the vast majority of those are Starlink satellites.

The average life span of these new satellites is around five years, at which point they are either directed downward to burn up as they move through the atmosphere, or thrust outward to float off into space.

Some people worry about satellites falling from the sky, and while it is true that bits and pieces of older satellites may, in fact, remain intact through the re-entry process and make it all the way to the ground, most of the newer satellites are designed to burn up so, according to Starlink, they “pose no safety risks.”

When I was a kid, that’s what they thought about burning leaves too; it was a safe, fun and easy way to get rid of debris — until they found out that leaf burning gives off major pollutants in the form of particulates, hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide.

It’s hard to imagine that there would not be similar consequences that result from the burning of the computers, sensors, cameras, plastics and batteries comprising the thousands and thousands of satellites.

For me, though, the bigger concern pertains to the attitude of carelessness and extreme excess that has led to the dangerous overcrowding of landfills on Earth, believing that we can just continue to pile our junk up “over there,” out of sight and out of mind, without it having some detrimental impact on our lives.

I am reminded of the anecdote about Joseph Heller and Kurt Vonnegut at a party thrown by some hedgefund billionaire.

Vonnegut said to Heller, “How does it make you feel knowing that this guy will make more money today than your great book, Catch-22, has earned over its entire history.”

Heller replied, “Yes, but I have something he’ll never have … Enough.”

It’s not all the junk that concerns me, but the insatiability of an economic system that demands more, more, more.

