'Saving lives': Recovered COVID-19 patients donate plasma to help those still infected

Louis Meza, Melissa’s husband who was also hospitalized for the virus, said he was ecstatic to hear of Everett’s plasma donation and asked to connect with him over the phone.

Everett said he never expected to be able to connect with one of the recipients of his plasma, and that he was happy to hear his donation had made a difference.

“It was exciting, especially because I knew that [Louis'] wife was doing better. I could hear the happiness in his voice,” Everett said. “I wanted to know if it was doing any good. That's the whole purpose, to do some good in this whole mess.”

'They are heroes now'

Helen Jacobsen, an Arroyo Grande resident, also recently recovered from the coronavirus and knew she wanted to donate plasma as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, she sat at the Vitalant donation center in San Luis Obispo and did her part, encouraging others who have recovered from the virus to do the same.

"This is the most horrid disease," she said. "Anything that will encourage people to donate is good."