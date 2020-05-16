SB County confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases, six of them in the Lompoc prison complex

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department as of 4 p.m. Saturday, but one case previously listed as a coronavirus infection was removed, bringing the total number of cases to 1,418.

That total includes 903 cases inside the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc, where six of the new cases are located, leaving the total outside the prison at 515.

San Luis Obispo County updated its statistics as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, showing three new cases for a total of 243, with 197 of those fully recovered, 43 recovering at home, two hospitalized, both in intensive care units, and one dead.

Of the Lompoc prison total of 903, 100 have recovered and two have died, according to Public Health Department statistics.

Of the community total, 414 have fully recovered and nine have died. Another 61 are recovering at home, and 27 are recovering in the hospital, with 11 of those in intensive care units.

The Public Health Department said it is awaiting status reports on four cases from the community and one from the prison complex.

In addition to the six new cases inside the prison complex, the cases include seven in Santa Maria, bringing the total number of cases there to 208, and two in the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes Los Alamos, bringing the total number there to 10.

The remaining two were in Santa Barbara, bringing that city’s total cases to 74, according to the department’s statistics.

Ages were suppressed for six of Santa Barbara County’s newly diagnosed patients, but three are in the 18-to-29 age group, and four are in each of the 30-to-49 and 50-to-69 age groups, according to the statistics.