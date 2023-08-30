SB County Farm Day offers chance to experience how our food is grown
Santa Barbara County Farm Day, a once-a-year opportunity to experience how our food is grown, is set for Saturday, Sept. 23.
The day includes behind-the-scenes tours, tractor/trailer rides, tastings, giveaways and kid-friendly activities. With the help of the online Farm Day Trail Map, the public can pick which farms to visit and then map out the day’s driving itinerary.
Farms are in Santa Maria, Santa Ynez Valley, Orcutt and Los Alamos.
Farm Day is free to attend. Tour hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can tour farms that produce specialty crops, seasonal produce and berries, wine grapes and livestock.
The public can avoid entry lines at each venue by registering in advance at My805Tix (https://my805tix.com/e/sbfarmday). Once registered, visitors show their 805Tix QR code at each location to enter without having to sign in. Plus, they are automatically included in a drawing to win prizes. Winners will be notified on Farm Day.
For more information about Santa Barbara County Farm Day, visit www.SantaBarbaraCountyFarmDay.com or call 805-892-8155. Check the Farm Day website and social media for the latest list of farm participants. No pets allowed.
Solvang Danish Days events schedule announced
Solvang's annual Danish Days celebration returns for its 86th year on Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17, offering a complete cultural immersion experience in the heart of downtown Solvang that invites attendees to “live like Vikings.”
Since 1936 when the annual festival first made its debut, locals have gathered each year to commemorate the village’s iconic Danish heritage through authentic food, music, dancing, parades, live entertainment, and family activities.
The traditional three-day event kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. with a live downtown concert, axe-throwing fun, a Viking beer and wine garden and an evening torchlight parade.
On Saturday, Solvang's famous aebleskiver will take center stage for the annual Æbleskiver Breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed by a list of activities including the Solvang Danish Days LEGO Building Competition from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Danish Days Parade at 2:30 p.m.
Sunday will again feature an aebleskiver breakfast, followed by completion of the LEGO competition, an aebleskiver-eating contest featuring competitive eater Raina Huang, and a closing ceremony at 2:30 p.m.
To purchase event tickets and view the preliminary 2023 Solvang Danish Days weekend schedule, visit www.SolvangDanishDays.org
Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley starts Sept. 28
Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley will return Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, offering a four-day culinary experience of the region's food, wine and culture.
Tickets are now on sale at TasteSYV.com.
This year, 5% of all ticket sales benefits People Helping People, a local nonprofit that provides social services in the region.
Registration for Vikings Classic Car Show open
The new Vikings Classic Car Show will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, in Solvang from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with admission free to the general public.
Other activities during the weekend include a fund raising dinner on Friday, Oct. 6, at Mendenhall Museum of Gasoline Pumps & Petrolina in Buelleton and a Santa Ynez Valley Garage Tour benefiting the Pirate Garage at SYV High School on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m., to 2 p.m.
The car show will feature a lineup of classic cars and motorcycles, hot rods, sports cars, muscle cars, vans, pickups, and other special interest vehicles.
Car show participant applications, event tickets and additional information are available online at www.vikingcharitiesinc.com/carshow.