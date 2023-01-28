The Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds produced dry and clear conditions last week, but a change in the weather pattern will develop Sunday into Monday morning, as a low-pressure system will produce increasing clouds, scattered rain showers, and cooler temperatures.
Saturday morning and afternoon will be mostly clear, with daytime highs reaching the low-60s throughout northern Santa Barbara County. The winds will turn out of the northwest (onshore), allowing the marine layer to develop along the coastline on Saturday evening and move inland Saturday night into Sunday morning with pockets of mist and drizzle.
A 1,011 millibar low-pressure system over Northern California will move southward through the Central Coast later on Sunday morning into Sunday night with mostly cloudy skies, fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds, scattered rain showers, and cooler temperatures.
Since this storm will be coming from the land versus the ocean, it will be starved for moisture; consequently, rainfall amounts will be light. A 543-decameter upper-level low-pressure system will develop over the Southern California Bight and continue to create widely scattered rain showers on Monday morning.
Total rainfall amounts from Sunday through Monday are forecast to range between a tenth and one-third of an inch.
The skies will clear on Monday afternoon and night.
Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, starting later on Monday and continuing through Wednesday, will create clear skies and cold mornings. Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid-30s throughout Santa Barbara County, while daytime highs will only reach the high-50s.
A Pacific storm will generate increasing southerly winds and clouds on Thursday, with moderate to heavy rain expected on Friday with the frontal passage. An unsettled weather pattern is likely to continue through the following week.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
42/60 43/52 37/55 34/58 34/58 38/61 44/57 36/61
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
39/60 40/51 34/54 32/57 33/58 37/62 43/56 33/63
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/61 45/55 39/55 35/57 36/59 39/60 45/58 37/62
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 59 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
A 6- to 8-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 16-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday through Sunday morning, decreasing to 5- to 7-feet (with an 8- to 15-second period) Sunday afternoon through Monday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly swell (with an 8- to 17-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Tuesday and will remain at this height but with a gradually shorter period through Wednesday.
Increasing southerly winds later on Thursday into Friday will generate an 8- to 10-foot (190-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) on Thursday night into Friday.
This Date in Weather History (Jan. 21):
1988 - Barometric pressure readings of 30.55 inches at Miami FL, 30.66 inches at Tampa FL, and 30.72 inches at Apalachicola FL were all-time-record high readings for those locations.
1989 - Nome, AK, reported an all-time record low reading of 54 degrees below zero, and the temperature at Fairwell AK dipped to 69 degrees below zero. Deadhorse AK reported a morning low of 49 degrees below zero, and with a wind chill reading of 114 degrees below zero. (Storm Data)
2021 - The southerly sea and swell peaked at 15.4 feet with a 13 second period early this morning. The southerly winds at Diablo Canyon peaked at 45.3 mph sustained with gusts to 58.8 mph last night at around midnight with the frontal passage. Weather Watcher's in the Santa Lucia mountains above Cambria are reporting between 15 and 17 inches of rain.