The search for a missing boy near San Miguel continued to broaden on Thursday as it moved into its fourth day.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said Thursday that 120 members of the California National Guard had begun assisting in the search for 5-hear-old Kyle Doan, who was swept away in flood waters on Monday while crossing San Marcos Road near San Miguel and Paso Robles.
Doan was traveling in an SUV with his mother on their way to school when the vehicle was caught up in the flood waters from Monday's major storm. Lindsy Doan, Kyle's mother, was rescued. Search and rescue teams have only been able to find one of Kyle Doan's Nike tennis shoes.
The guardsmen assisting in the search are joined by Search and Rescue and Dive personnel from San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County, Ventura County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County and Kern County sheriff's offices.
Additionally, Cipolla said, there are six K9 teams along with members of the California Rescue Dog Association, three Cal Fire hand crews, CHP air operations, drone teams from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and Grover Beach Police Department and members of the California Office of Emergency Services.
In total, approximately 200 personnel are involved in the search, Cipolla said, noting the search is being conducted in "extremely challenging conditions with mud and debris hampering the efforts."
Cipolla added that the effort is a comprehensive search through "every brush pile and area of debris."
Officials searched for Doan for several hours on Monday, shortly after he was reported missing. On Tuesday, search operations were conducted throughout the day, Cipolla said. Resources used for Tuesday's search included the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team, USAR (Underwater Search and Rescue) Team, Drone Team, deputies, detectives and air operations.
On Wednesday, sheriffs received mutual aid resources from other law enforcement agencies including dive team members, Search and Rescue team members and K9 units from Ventura County and Santa Barbara County. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office supplied personnel with sonar equipment to aid in the search.
The search operations had to be halted Monday after approximately five hours due to weather conditions making it unsafe for first responders to continue their efforts, Cipolla said Tuesday.
The missing boy is described as having short dirty blond hair, hazel eyes and is 4 feet tall and 52 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans and blue and gray Nike tennis shoes.
Cipolla urged the public not to conduct self-initiated searches and put themselves in harm's way and "become a victim requiring resources that would otherwise be used for searching."