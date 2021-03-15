Search warrant in Kristin Smart investigation served at home of Ruben Flores; cadaver dogs, ground-penetrating radar authorized

A search warrant was served Monday morning at the Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores, the father of the prime suspect in the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, who has been missing for 25 years.
San Luis Obispo County sheriff's officials received authorization to utilize cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar at the home in the 700 block of White Court. The search is expected to take from one to two days to complete, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.
During the search in Arroyo Grande, traffic in the area may be impacted, with vehicle access for nonresidents restricted, according to Cipolla.
The search warrant has been sealed, which prevents sheriff's officials from providing more details about developments in the investigation.
Smart has been missing since May 25, 1996, after she walked away from an off-campus party and was never seen again. Her body has never been recovered, although she was declared legally dead in 2002.
The Cal Poly freshman was last seen walking back to her dorm room with Paul Flores, a 1995 Arroyo Grande High School graduate, who also was attending classes at the university at the time of Smart's disappearance.
Although no charges have ever been filed in the ongoing and active investigation, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department has considered Paul Flores a person of interest from the beginning.
In April 2020, sheriff's investigators served a search warrant at the Los Angeles residence of Paul Flores. Officers sought to retrieve specific items of evidence, although the nature of those items was not disclosed.
That warrant followed four warrants served in California and Washington state in February 2020. All five of those warrants remain sealed.
