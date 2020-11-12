You are the owner of this article.
Second 4,000-pound delivery of rainbow trout released into Cachuma Lake
Following a 4,000-pound delivery in late October, Cachuma Lake Recreation Area released a second planting of triploid rainbow trout into the lake on Tuesday, just in time for Veterans Day. 

Santa Barbara County Parks, in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, was granted a private stocking permit for up to 16,000 pounds of triploid rainbow trout for the 2020-21 season, according to County Parks officials, who noted that two additional 4,000-pound releases are slated for the month of December and the spring of 2021.

"It takes about half an hour from the time the truck parks by the water to the time the driver gets back in," said a County Parks spokeswoman, describing the planting process. "The fish are housed in a large semitruck with four separate chambers. A tube is attached to each chamber and the fish are released. For the fish to come out of each chamber, it takes about 2 minutes."

The fish that are trucked in come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms Inc. in Paynes Creek, and range in size from half-pound “catchables” to 8-pound trophies, officials said.

111220-smt-photo-cachuma-fish-plant-2

A 4,000-pound delivery of rainbow trout was recently released into Cachuma Lake.

County Parks officials invite the public to enjoy the recreational area while continuing to follow COVID-19 safety protocol reminders that are posted throughout the park.

Fishing from the shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license. 

Annual passes for U.S. veterans are $10 and valid for one year from the date of purchase. The special pass allows veterans access to Cachuma Recreation Area and Jalama Beach county parks during daylight hours.

For boating vessel inquiries, visit https://www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumaboating.sbc. For updated fishing tips, refer to the Cachuma Lake weekly fishing report at www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumafishing.sbc.

Visitors are advised to check recreation area hours, road and weather conditions in advance. For more information, contact the marina at 805-688-4040.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

Fishy facts

Rainbow trout is a trout and species of salmonid native to cold-water tributaries of the Pacific Ocean in Asia and North America.

The steelhead (sometimes called steelhead trout) is an anadromous (sea-run) form of the coastal rainbow trout that usually returns to fresh water to spawn after living two to three years in the ocean.

The maximum recorded lifespan for a rainbow trout is 11 years.

