Second inmate dies from COVID-19 at Lompoc prison complex
A second inmate at the Lompoc federal prison has died from complications related to COVID-19, prison officials reported Wednesday evening.

Jimmie Lee Houston, 75, was initially evaluated by prison health services staff on April 8, according to the Bureau of Prisons, and was transported to an area hospital for treatment due to a low oxygen saturation level. He reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on a ventilator on April 11. He died Wednesday.

Prison officials report that Houston had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list as risk factors for developing more severe cases of COVID-19.

Houston had been sentenced in the District of Alaska to a 120-month prison term for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number and criminal forfeiture.

Houston, who was serving his time in the minimum-security Satellite Prison Camp, had been in custody at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex since Feb. 16, 2018, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

The Satellite Prison Camp houses 502 male offenders.

The Lompoc prison complex, which opened a new hospital wing on Wednesday, has reported 172 COVID-19 cases among inmates, including 65 on Wednesday, the same day the prison reported that it would begin testing all minimum-security inmates.

Oliver M. Boling was announced as the first inmate to die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus at the Lompoc prison. Boling, who was 66 years old, died April 18.

