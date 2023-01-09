Five years to the day after a major storm sent a deadly debris flow down through Montecito, mandatory evacuations were issued for all of Montecito and areas of Carpinteria, Summerland and Santa Barbara as another big storm dumped as much as 10 inches of rain in the mountains.
The 1/9 Debris Flow killed 23 people and damaged or destroyed 500 structures after the December 2017 Thomas fire left the mountains and foothills bare above Montecito.
Taking steps to avoid a similar disaster, Santa Barbara County officials ordered evacuations on the South Coast, fire departments countywide called in all available personnel, who were shifted around the county as needed, and crews were prestaged in areas prone to problems.
An estimated 10,000 people living below burn scars from the Thomas and Cave fires were ordered to leave their homes, while those living below the Alisal burn area were ordered to shelter in place because Refugio Road was completely impassible, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said.
Evacuation orders were briefly put on hold Monday morning after the National Weather Service Office in Oxnard issued a flash flood warning for the entire county, as rainfall was reported at an inch and a half per hour in some areas.
Brown said South Coast residents were advised to shelter in place because of the danger evacuees might be caught in a flash flood, but as the debris flow danger continued into the afternoon, residents were ordered to evacuate.
The storm was even more potent than one that brought heavy rain and high winds to the county a week ago.
“We’ve seen unprecedented rainfall throughout the day,” said Eric Boltz, a warning coordinating forecaster for the National Weather Service, who noted at 4 p.m. that San Marcos Pass had received more than 12 inches of rain in 24 hours, which he believed was a record.
Some areas saw 2.5 to 3.5 inches of rainfall within three hours, he added.
The National Weather Service said North County areas that would experience flash flooding were Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Los Alamos, Buellton, Solvang and Santa Ynez.
Chief Travis Ederer from Incident Management Team 3 said fire departments throughout the county on Monday had responded to more than 200 calls for service and made five water rescues, including two in Lompoc.
One of the Lompoc rescues reportedly involved several individuals trapped on an island in the Santa Ynez River, other sources said.
“The problem we’re having is a lot of extra traffic on the roadways … impeding our response to calls,” Ederer said, again encouraging people to stay home and off the roadways.
Brown said Highway 154 was completely closed by a rock and mud slide, and northbound Highway 101 was closed in Gaviota for a rock and mud slide. Neither of those would be cleared until at least Tuesday.
Other highways closed due to rock slides included 33, 144, 150 and 192, he said.
A rock slide also was reported on Highway 166 near Rock Front Ranch, but there was no indication the highway had been closed.
Meanwhile, in the North County, numerous roads were closed due to flooded streets and intersections, downed trees and mud and rock slides, according to reports from multiple sources.
Scott Safechuck, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, said a vehicle trying to cross a creek in the 1000 block of Alisos Avenue in Santa Ynez was washed downstream, but the single occupant was rescued uninjured.
Roads that were closed by flooding or rock slides included Black Road, Rosemary Road and Stowell Road in Santa Maria and Woodmere, Ivory Drive, Kenneth Avenue, Dickenson Street and Harmony Lane in Orcutt.
Figueroa Mountain Road and both ends of Old Coast Highway at Highway 101 were closed, and Alisal Road was closed at the Solvang city limits.
Road closures were also reported on Foxen Canyon Road, South Suey Road at Palisade Drive and East Jones Street at South Bradley Road in Santa Maria and Palmer Road near Los Alamos.
Division Street west of Bonita School Road in San Luis Obispo County was closed by a downed tree across both lanes.
Adding to residents’ misery were high winds that blew down power poles and trees across transmission lines due to the saturated soil.
Monday morning, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. reported more than 80 outages affecting more than 12,700 customers in the local area. Systemwide, approximately 92,000 customers experienced outages, spokeswoman Carina Corral said.
The high winds, flooding and soil instability made it unsafe for crews to work in some areas, likely leading to extended outages for some customers in northern Santa Barbara County, Corral said.
Schools were also impacted by the storm, with Orcutt Union School District releasing students early Monday.
The Santa Barbara County Education Office urged all schools to close Tuesday.