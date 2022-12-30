A semitruck that caught fire on Highway 101 about 12:45 p.m. Friday backed up traffic in the northbound lanes, but the driver escaped without injury, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.
The semitruck was hauling an empty 53-foot trailer toward Nojoqui Summit, when the driver saw smoke, pulled onto the right shoulder north of the Highway 1 interchange and saw flames, said County Fire spokesman Scott Safechuck.
A quick attack by three County Fire engines and a water tender confined the fire to the cab, and the flames were quickly knocked down, Safechuck said. The driver was uninjured.
The California Highway Patrol reported the cab was totally destroyed, the front tires were burned off, part of the semitruck was melted to the pavement and fuel and oil had spilled on the roadway.
Two of the three northbound lanes were closed for more than an hour while firefighters extinguished the blaze, the hazardous materials were cleaned up and the remains of the big-rig were hauled away.
Safechuck said the cause of the fire is under investigation.