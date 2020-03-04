Sen. Jackson to speak at Women's History Month celebration
0 comments

Sen. Jackson to speak at Women's History Month celebration

  • 0

The Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host a Women's History Month celebration on Saturday, March 21, with state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson serving as the keynote speaker.

The event, themed "100 Years of Progress: From the Voting Booth to the Boardroom," will begin at 10 a.m. at the Sage Restaurant, 4300 Club House Road in Vandenberg Village. The cost for brunch is $25.

Anyone wishing to attend is encouraged to RSVP by Saturday, March 14, by calling Pam Buchanan at 805-588-2916 or emailing lompocvandenberg-ca@aauw.net. Checks can be mailed to: Lompoc-Vandenberg AAUW, P.O. Box 2523, Lompoc, CA 93438.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Casting the ballot: A guide to Tuesday’s primary election
Local

Casting the ballot: A guide to Tuesday’s primary election

  • Updated

An estimated 223,000 registered voters in Santa Barbara County are expected to cast ballots Tuesday in California’s presidential primary election, with about 177,000 of those returning ballots by mail and 46,000 or so voting at their local precinct polling places.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News