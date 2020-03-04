Sen. Jackson to speak at Women's History Month celebration

The Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host a Women's History Month celebration on Saturday, March 21, with state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson serving as the keynote speaker.
The event, themed "100 Years of Progress: From the Voting Booth to the Boardroom," will begin at 10 a.m. at the Sage Restaurant, 4300 Club House Road in Vandenberg Village. The cost for brunch is $25.
Anyone wishing to attend is encouraged to RSVP by Saturday, March 14, by calling Pam Buchanan at 805-588-2916 or emailing lompocvandenberg-ca@aauw.net. Checks can be mailed to: Lompoc-Vandenberg AAUW, P.O. Box 2523, Lompoc, CA 93438.