The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management is asking county residents to take part in National Preparedness Month efforts during September.

“Year 'round you hear from our team to take action in the face of emergencies and disasters. In the month of September we’re calling on you to take action to prepare,” said County Office of Emergency Management Director, Kelly Hubbard.

Hubbard pointed out that local communities have been impacted by significant storms, a tornado, earthquakes, fires and heat events this year.

The theme of this year's preparedness month is "Take Control in 1,2,3", and its focus is on ensuring that older adults - family members and neighbors - are prepared for a disaster.

One of the most essential steps to ensuring your family is prepared is to talk about it together; develop a plan and ensure that all members of the family understand what to do in a disaster or an emergency. Discussing what you will do before, during and after an emergency will empower your family to take control of their own safety and survival during a disaster.

Don't forget to include your neighbors in your plan, especially if they are elderly and live alone. Know what their plans are, or if they would need any special considerations in an emergency situation.

Make sure to include pets in your disaster plan. Think about what your pet would need in an emergency, and what shelter or transportation options could be available for larger animals.

Once your plan is in place, County OES suggests that families build a disaster supply kit; if your family already has one prepared, September is the perfect time to refresh it.

Ensure you have basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency. When building your kit remember to factor in medications and mobility or assistive devices that you depend on. Since you do not know where you will be when an emergency occurs, prepare supplies for home, work and vehicles.

If an emergency or disaster situation occurs, information and updates from OES and other County emergency response agencies will be available through the Ready SBC website, www.readysbc.org.

Familiarize yourself with the website, and follow them on social media to get updates as quickly as possible when needed.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management is responsible for the mitigation, preparedness, planning, coordination of response, and recovery activities related to county emergencies and disasters.

Learn more about the work of County OEM on their website, www.countyofsb.org/520/Office-of-Emergency-Management.