A series of cold fronts will produce an unsettled weather pattern with gusty southerly winds and periods of rain starting on Sunday and continuing through Tuesday.
Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds on Saturday morning will create a cold and crisp morning, followed by afternoon northwesterly winds with mild temperatures throughout the Central Coast.
Overnight lows will drop to the high-30s to low-40s throughout the Central Coast, while daytime highs will range from the low-60s at the beaches, the high-60s to low-70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and the mid-70s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez).
A cold front is forecast to travel through northern Santa Barbara County on Sunday with increasing clouds, gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly winds and scattered light rain showers.
Another but stronger cold front will pass through the entire county on Monday with moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) southerly winds and rain.
A 1,003 millibar low-pressure system and associated cold front will follow on Tuesday with fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southerly winds, moderate to heavy rain, and chilly temperatures with all Central Coast locations only reaching the mid-50s.
Snow levels are forecast to drop to 5,000 feet on Tuesday. The total amount of rain (Sunday through Tuesday) should range between 0.33 and 1.25 inches, with higher amounts in the mountains.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds, partly cloudy skies, and cool temperatures are forecast on Wednesday, with Santa Barbara County locations only hitting the high-50s.
Clear skies with cold morning temperatures are forecast on Thursday and Friday as fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph), and at times gusty Santa Lucia winds develop. In fact, black ice could develop on the inland valley roadways as temperatures are forecast to drop to near freezing levels.
The long-range models indicate additional rain in the latter part of November.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
41/71 46/60 46/56 45/52 41/56 38/57 38/62 40/64
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
39/75 42/68 41/60 39/56 36/59 34/64 36/67 37/68
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
43/67 48/62 47/58 46/56 43/57 41/59 40/63 44/67
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 56 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) is forecast on Saturday through Monday afternoon, increasing to 7- to 9-feet (with a 7- to 14-second period) Monday night through Wednesday.
Combined with this northwesterly sea and swell will be 2- to 4-foot southerly (190-degree, deep-water) seas on Monday and Tuesday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will develop on Thursday, decreasing to 2- to 4-feet by Friday.
This Date in Weather History (Oct. 29):
1961 - Strong Santa Ana winds fanned the flames of the Bel Air and Brentwood fires in southern California destroying many homes.
At 10 p.m. the Los Angeles Civic Center reported a temperature of 74 degrees along with a dew point of 5 degrees. On the 6th, Burbank reported a relative humidity of 3 percent. (The Weather Channel)
1987 - Low pressure off the California coast produced stormy weather in the southwestern U.S. Flash flooding stranded 8,000 persons in Death Valley National Park. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
2004 - Over the last 24 hours the DCPP Ocean Lab rain gauge has recorded 2.09 inches of precipitation. The low pressure system which produced this rain continues to meander about 100 miles west of Diablo Canyon but should begin a southeastward movement later today; then turn eastward late Saturday to be inland south of San Diego by Sunday afternoon.
2019 - Yesterday's morning temperature dropped to 35 degrees at the Paso Robles Airport then increased to 85 degrees in the afternoon. A 50-degree temperature rise in less than 12-hours.