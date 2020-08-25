Serina Camacho: Sharing a positive outlook to overcome

Serina and Albert Camacho have given a lot to their community. They’re foster parents, fundraisers, a soccer coach and a postal worker. And when Serina was diagnosed with stage-three breast cancer, the community stepped right up to give back.
“If it wasn’t for the help from everybody, we wouldn’t have gotten through it, not just the financial part, but the being there,” Serina said.
Raised in Oceano but long since a resident of Santa Maria, Serina discovered her first cancerous growth during her first routine mammogram in 2018. The growth was determined to be benign and left in place.
Months later, when the nipple on her other breast inverted, another mammogram followed by biopsy turned up a malignant growth.
Surgery to remove three lymph nodes and the initial growth turned up yet another growth which resulted in a mastectomy.
She went through three rounds with Adriamycin, “the red devil,” so nicknamed for the red hue pushed into her vein to chase away any remaining cancer cells, before taking on additional chemotherapy treatments and radiation treatment.
“I felt tired, but I felt like I had to go to work because I couldn’t just stay home. Work kept my mind off stuff,” Serina said.
Initially, she didn’t tell her co-workers about her personal health challenges. She kept her union representative in the loop while she balanced mail carrying with doctor’s appointments until coworkers began asking.
“That’s when they started fundraising and the meal train. It really shocked us,” Serina said.
Parents on the youth soccer teams Albert coached began delivering meals. Friends held fundraisers with local restaurants. Women Helping Women stepped up. Mission Hope helped connect the Camachos with a variety of financial aid programs.
“The people that work at Mission Hope are so wonderful,” Serina said.
“It’s a family atmosphere even though it’s a horrible thing to go through. They make it a lot easier. We laugh and joke. The nurses there are like our sisters,” Albert said.
But Serina said her greatest supporters have been Albert and their kids.
“This is something that affects everybody. I don’t think there’s anyone in this area that hasn’t had a family member or friend or someone who they know who’s been affected by this disease. It’s not something to be ashamed of; it’s something to rally around and figure out how to stop it,” Albert said.
They created “Fighting Cancer Camacho Style” T-shirts and shaved their hair when she lost hers.
She also took full advantage of Mission Hope programs including the Appearance Center’s wig certificate and access to hats and scarves.
“My daughter in law, Jojo Murdoch, and I went in there and played with the hats and scarves and mirrors and had a blast,” Serina recalled.
There were issues with insurance, including out-of-network expenses and lack of coverage for infusions.
“Part of the situation at Mission Hope is they make you apply for medical aid even though we weren’t able to qualify. We figured we’d be denied. It turns out they have a lot of programs to help. Whatever insurance didn’t cover, we were able to cover with these fundraisers and Mission Hope programs,” Serina said.
Her peers at the post office set up a raffle, and other fundraisers followed.
“Every little bit really does help. People need to reach out and dig deep. There are lots of different organizations that want to help, so many willing people, so you don’t have to feel overwhelmed. Don’t give up. There’s something out there. There are always people there to help you,” Albert said.
Together, the Camachos share a positive outlook.
“The main thing is: don’t think it’s the end. It’s just a new beginning. You have to adapt to what’s handed to you and have the strength to push through. That’s where friends and family come in,” Albert said.
In this Series
Cancer survivors' stories highlight Mission Hope Cancer Center, importance of Day of Hope donations
-
Updated
Serina Camacho: Sharing a positive outlook to overcome
-
Updated
Ellen Beck: Exercise training paves road to cancer recovery
-
Updated
Connie Glenn-Wemple: Donor program inspires avid walker to overcome
- 7 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.