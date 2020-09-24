Seventh Day of Hope exceeds fundraising goal

The seventh annual Day of Hope to raise funds for cancer care and patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center exceeded its goal, despite limitations imposed on the event by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event raised more than $257,000, exceeding the $230,000 goal for this year’s event, a Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation spokeswoman said Wednesday.
Sponsored by Marian Regional Medical Center in partnership with the Santa Maria Times, the event held Aug. 26 was modified from previous years when volunteers stood at strategic corners to sell copies of a special edition of the newspaper and accept donations.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event consisted of collecting donations online, with a Cruising for a Cause Car Parade drawing attention to the fundraising campaign.
In-person donations were accepted but only at Marian Regional Medical Center following COVID-19 safety guidelines.
As with the previous six annual events, all Day of Hope contributions will be applied to Marian Cancer Care to bring vital programs and services to Mission Hope Cancer Center patients and families, the spokeswoman said.
Although the 2020 Day of Hope event has passed, community members can still donate to the cause. For more information, call the Marian Foundation at 805-739-3595.
