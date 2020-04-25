Seventh person dies of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County; total cases hit 469

A seventh death from COVID-19 was confirmed Saturday by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, with another nine new cases reported, bringing the county’s total number to 469.
Public Health Department officials said the seventh person to die of the disease caused by novel coronavirus was in their 70s and had underlying health conditions.
San Luis Obispo County added two confirmed cases Saturday, bringing its total number to 165 with still only one death from COVID-19.
Officials gave no indication where Santa Barbara County’s nine new cases originated, but Santa Maria has contributed the greatest number to date with 124, according to the Public Health Department status report.
Lompoc, which includes Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village areas, has accounted for 79 cases, but another 103 cases have been reported at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex.
Orcutt has contributed 35 cases, and five have come from the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the status report.
Guadalupe and the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama and New Cuyama combined have accounted for 24 cases.
Of the total number of cases, 305 have recovered, 107 are recovering at home and 37 are recovering in a hospital, with 13 of those in intensive care units, the status report said.
Health-care workers account for 59 of the total cases, and officials are waiting for data on 13 cases.
Men, with 293 cases, have accounted for more than women, with 167. Gender for nine cases is unknown.
A total of 2,504 individual tests have been conducted, with results on 2,032 of those negative for coronavirus and inconclusive on three, according to the status report.
Infographic: San Luis Obispo County Coronavirus Cases
This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Santa Maria Times News Media. He can be reached at mhodgson@santamariatimes.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.