Sheriff has booked, released nearly half of those arrested since coronavirus emergency order

Of those who were cited and released, 39 were booked, cited and released based on emergency rule No. 4 — including 13 from North County.

The citations issued under the emergency rule are for crimes for which a suspect would normally spend time in jail including auto theft, illegal possession of firearms, failure to appear for court and certain warrants.

The Sheriff's Office had a similar practice of booking then releasing suspects even before the emergency rule but for lesser crimes, according to Sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

When a person is arrested, they're still taken to the Main Jail on Calle Real for the booking process, which includes getting fingerprinted and their picture taken, then released, according to Zick.

Even if a suspect is arrested in Santa Maria, they're driven one hour south to the jail and booked, Zick said.

After the booking, an arrestee is released with a citation, which is essentially a promise to appear in court.

The emergency rule also has significantly reduced the jail population.

Currently, the jail has 591 inmates in custody, which is the lowest since the 1970s, according to Zick.

