Sheriff's officials identify Santa Paula woman as Cachuma Lake drowning victim

A Santa Paula woman was identified as the drowning victim who was discovered near Bradbury Dam in Cachuma Lake on Sunday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Sandra Edith Escobar Garcia, 30, was reported missing by her group and possibly in the water shortly after 5 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

During their search, divers found Garcia in 20 feet of water and pulled her to the surface, according to Bertucelli.

Garcia was given life-saving measures by first responders, who were unsuccessful. She was declared dead at the scene.

Garcia's death does not appear suspicious, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Responders included two Santa Barbara County fire engine companies, air support, water rescue, a battalion chief, CalSTAR and sheriff's deputies.

