Sheriff's officials investigate drowning death of 30-year-old woman at Cachuma Lake

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman who drowned Sunday near Bradbury Dam at Cachuma Lake.
The identity of the woman has yet to be released as officials still are notifying next of kin, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who added the death is not considered suspicious.
County firefighters received a call from a group of visitors to the lake shortly after 5 p.m. reporting that a member of their group was missing and possibly in the water, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Two Santa Barbara County fire engine companies, air support, water rescue, a battalion chief, CalSTAR and sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.
While searching for the woman, a County Fire captain located her in approximately 20 feet of water, according to Bertucelli.
The woman was brought to the surface, where emergency personnel performed life-saving measures but weren't successful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
