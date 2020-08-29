'Shining examples': Stalling, Jordan claim top honors from Lompoc Chamber

Lompoc resident Devika Stalling said she had been having an otherwise unremarkable mid-August day when she received an unexpected phone call from Amber Wilson, the president and CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Stalling, the director of the United Way’s Boys and Girls Club in Lompoc, picked up, unsure of what assistance Wilson might need but willing to help in whatever way she could. Looking back on it, Stalling acknowledged that she wasn’t prepared for what Wilson was about to tell her.
In a change from tradition that was forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson was reaching out on behalf of the Chamber to inform Stalling that she had been selected as the Lompoc Valley’s 2020 Woman of the Year.
“I was very shocked, very blown away and I instantly started crying,” Stalling said this week, shortly after her selection was made public. “I was just very overwhelmed. I don’t really do well with attention on myself, so it was like my nerves were kinda racked.”
It didn’t take long for her to realize, she said, just how big of an impact the honor could have.
Joining Stalling as a top honoree was Lompoc Vision publisher Victor Jordan, who also expressed surprise over learning that he had been picked as this year’s Man of the Year.
Their combined selections marked the first time that two Black recipients were chosen for the awards in the same year, and that fact — particularly in a year that has been headlined as much by public discussions of racism as the ongoing public health ordeal — was not lost on either of them.
They both could very well be the first-ever Black recipient of their respective award overall — the male honor has been given out since 1962, and the female honor since 1968 — but those potential milestones couldn’t immediately be confirmed.
“I think that it’s important, especially in the days that we’re living in, to highlight the good in the African American community,” Stalling said. “But also, just as a minority period, it’s important for little Black girls and Brown girls just to see someone in a higher position [who looks like them] because we don’t always see ourselves in that way.”
The selections of Stalling and Jordan highlighted a re-imagined awards event for the Chamber, which set up individual meetings and went virtual to honor this year’s winners.
Along with the Man and Woman of the Year, the Chamber also honored Scott Reardon as its Volunteer of the Year, and presented Superior Home Health and Senior Services with its Small Business Excellence Award.
“We felt it important to honor the time and commitment of the men and women who make Lompoc a better place, even if a formal banquet wasn’t possible,” Wilson said. “We cannot wait until we have the opportunity to celebrate these amazing humans in a ceremony deserving of their efforts.”
Stalling is a Lompoc native who began her career in youth advocacy as a preschool teacher with the Community Action Commission. Desiring an opportunity to work with kids in different age groups, she applied for and accepted a position 13 years ago at an after-school site with the Boys and Girls Club.
She continued to work her way through the ranks and ultimately became director of the Lompoc club three years ago. Last year, she was presented with the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County’s Pat Wargo Award, which is the highest honor given by the organization and represents exemplary leadership and dedication to youth, among other qualities.
For her part, Stalling said she doesn’t think she does anything special.
“I feel like I’m doing what everybody should be doing; everybody has their calling and this is mine,” she said. “I’m just doing my part, and it just happens to be advocating for youth and supporting my community.”
That advocacy extends beyond the Boys and Girls Club. Stalling also serves in advisory positions with Youth Leadership Lompoc Valley and Future, an organization that aims to empower Lompoc youth.
She also has been a part of recent protests in Lompoc against racial injustice.
“I stay connected to things that are connected to me, and the whole Black Lives Matter movement affects me personally and it affects our community,” she said. “Any injustices that are going on in the world — I just feel like when you have a voice, you have to use it. When you stay silent, you’re part of the problem. So I just try to use my voice in positive ways when I can.”
Positivity is the calling card of Jordan, who has been publishing and freely distributing the weekly Lompoc Vision newspaper in the Lompoc Valley since 2003. The publication is tag-lined “Good News You Can Use,” and that’s a concept that Jordan takes to heart.
A native of England, he arrived in Lompoc in the early 1960s and attended Cabrillo High School. After bouncing around and working odd jobs, he decided to leave the area in the 1970s and traveled the country making music and art. He went on to build a career as a painter and illustrator with a client list that included several major players in the entertainment industry.
Due to some medical concerns and a desire to be around familiar faces, he said he was called back to the Lompoc Valley.
“I knew I wouldn’t make the same kind of money I did in Hollywood or hang with the people that I used to, but it was time for something different,” he said.
While he said he enjoyed working as a graphic designer at the Chumash Casino after arriving back in the area, he said the most important thing was that, “I got to be part of a community.”
“I had traveled so much, I didn’t know what that feeling was like,” he said.
Jordan started the "Lompoc Vision" out of a desire to promote the happenings in Lompoc. He saw the paper as a way to combat the common refrain that Lompoc has nothing to do, an idea he admitted even he bought into as a youth.
The No. 1 rule of the paper, which is published through Jordan's Vision Media Services company, was that the news be positive or uplifting.
“This is my sandbox,” he said, laughing. “I can be selfish with my sand. I choose to bring out the best in people and I’m allowed that choice. This is America.”
But that isn’t to say that Jordan managed to avoid negative experiences in the area.
Going back to his teenage years, he said he’s experienced incidents of racism and has been shot at three times in the Lompoc area. Additionally, he noted, one of his brothers has been shot at twice, and another brother was shot and killed in the city 15 years ago.
“I had a choice then: I could be negative or I could be positive,” he said. “But being negative never gets anyone anywhere. That’s why I never put negative news or politics in the Lompoc Vision. Negativity doesn’t serve anyone, all it does is drain people, bring people down and separate people. That’s my belief.”
Jordan said he was hopeful that his status as Man of the Year, particularly as a Black Man of the Year, could help build relationships in the community that might not otherwise materialize.
“By me getting this award, if people that normally wouldn’t go up to a Black person and say hello, recognize me [for this honor] and feel that I’m accessible enough to where they can come up and say hello and dispel some of the fear they may have felt, then I think that’s a good reason to get the award,” he said. “It’s not just all about Victor. It’s about bringing heightened awareness.”
Wilson said she was proud to have helped shine a spotlight on Stalling and Jordan and their work.
"Victor and Devika are shining examples of what community means," she said. "Through selfless acts of service, time and love for their hometown, they make Lompoc a better place."
Other honorees:
- Scott Reardon, owner of Reardon's Locksmith Service, was selected as Volunteer of the Year for his years of dedicating effort to the Chamber's Old Town Market summer series. He has been the organizer of the weekly live music for the series, which was canceled this year due to the pandemic, and has supported other Chamber initiatives.
- Superior Home Health and Senior Services, which is based in Lompoc, was recognized in large part due to its response to the pandemic. The company stepped up its services and has aided seniors in need, at no cost, throughout Santa Barbara County since the pandemic restrictions went into effect in March.
Each of the honorees was set to receive certificates from the offices of area civic leaders, including 4th District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Peter Adam, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, and Congressman Salud Carbajal.
To view videos of Carbajal and Cunningham congratulating Stalling and Jordan, visit the Lompoc Chamber's YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzO6R3duHHlyAkyQPnpZyuw/featured.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.