Of all the symbols associated with the romance of the early West, the cattle brand is one of the most significant, ranking up there with the horse, the Colt 45 and the Winchester repeating rifle.

The brand was, and still is, a sign of ownership that’s rarely disputed. Branding irons have been made in nearly every shape and form imaginable, with each brand having its own story behind it.

In California, the first brands were those of the early Spanish missions. There were 21 missions and four Spanish presidios, with each having its own brand. Some of the missions and presidios used letters and numbers for their brands while others used symbols.

John McKenzie, historian a La Purisima Mission, said that back in the mission days, there were many illiterate people and symbols were as good as letters, and were most likely easier to make. At its peak, the La Purisima Mission ran 10,500 head of cattle.

Many of the first mission brands were designed and made in Spain, while others were sent up from Mexico and made from designs supplied by the padres. Later, branding irons were made at mission blacksmith shops.

It’s been said that the theory behind the design of early California brands is that they were derived from the rubric, an elaborate appendage or squiggle of a person’s signature. Some of the more famous rubrics in early California were those of the Spanish and Mexican governors and famous priests including Father Junipero Serra, Father Juan Crespi, Father Francisco Palou and Father Fermin Francisco de Lasuen.

When a boy first began to learn to write in Old Spain and California, he chose a rubric and began practicing it. Signatures were not accepted as authentic without the rubric and some of the more famous rubrics were accepted by themselves without the full signature.

Generally the rubric, which means red, was signed in red. This prevented forgeries as the red could not be erased.

The mission with the largest spread of cattle was Mission San Luis Rey with 26,000 head. Its brand was the number 5 while Mission San Fernando, with 12,000 head, used a brand bearing the number 4. Mission San Miguel with 9,000 head of cattle, used the number 3 with an elongated top as its brand. It is said that the 3 stood for the Holy Trinity.

Mission San Luis Obispo had a large, fancy capital “S” for its brand. The “S” stood for St. Louis, Bishop of Toulouse, France for whom the mission was named in 1772.

At one time, a total of 8,600 head of cattle had the “S” brand.