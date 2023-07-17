U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker assumed command of Space Launch Delta 30 at Vandenberg Space Force Base during a change of command ceremony held Thursday on base.

He is replacing Col. Robert Long, who has retired after 26 years of active-duty service.

Base officials in a statement wrote: "It is with great pride that we honor Col. Long, who commanded Space Launch Delta 30 for the past 2 years. Under his leadership, SLD 30 experienced an unprecedented doubling of its launch rate year-over-year, reaching its highest tempo in 26 years."

Long is credited for playing a crucial role during his tenure at Vandenberg, where he helped navigate the transition of the newly-created Space Launch Delta 30 following the largest organizational change in 30 years.

"His dedication and strategic vision allowed the organization to become agile, aligning seamlessly with the Space Force and Space Systems Command - SSC initiatives," base officials wrote.

New commander Shoemaker, arrives from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida where he previously served as the vice commander for operations, Space Launch Delta 45, at both Cape Canaveral and Patrick Space Force Base.

According to an official military bio, Shoemaker led a team of 15,000 Space Force, Air Force, and contract personnel in integrated launch and range operations, and oversaw the operations and maintenance of $20 billion in instrumentation and infrastructure for the Eastern Range.

Prior to that assignment, Shoemaker served as the chief of staff for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Information and Integration Portfolio Management) in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense of Acquisition and Sustainment.

Shoemaker has served 24 years in the U.S. Air Force.

Col. Robert Long to relinquish command of Space Launch Delta 30 at Vandenberg Outgoing commander U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long will relinquish command to U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker during a change of command ceremony Thursday on base.