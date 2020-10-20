You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Singer Pink performs during Rally for Inclusion at Solvang Park
0 comments
alert top story

Singer Pink performs during Rally for Inclusion at Solvang Park

Singer Pink performed Sunday at Solvang Park, where hundreds of residents, local leaders and Chumash tribe members rallied for the unification of the Santa Ynez Valley. 

The Unity SYV Rally for Inclusion drew a number of local speakers and performers to the park's gazebo stage to deliver a central message of unity, diversity and inclusion. 

Alecia Moore, better known as the pop star Pink, performed for the large crowd of mask-wearing families and friends. Members of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians also presented a ceremonial blessing. 

An array of leaders from local cultural and religious groups, including Pastor Chris Brown of Bethania Lutheran Church, who kicked off the midafternoon event, and Father Randall Day of St. Mark's-in-the-Valley, delivered messages on love and togetherness. 

Residents, along with Rabbi Deborah Lewis of the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community, also shared their own stories and personal experiences.  

102020 Rally for unity 3
Buy Now

Santa Ynez Valley residents relax on the lawn at Solvang Park while listening to local children present the call to action at the Unity SYV Rally for Inclusion on Sunday afternoon.

The hourslong rally concluded with local children presenting a call to action, urging community members "to explore with honesty and empathy the role that race, gender, sexual orientation and immigrant status play in this current climate to create a powerful wedge in our communities."

They said that a unified community is possible "with shared leadership and shared responsibility and with the power of love that lives deeply within each of us."

The event was sponsored by the Santa Ynez Valley Community Action Alliance, in partnership with Bethania Lutheran Church, Santa Ynez Valley Band of Chumash Indians, St. Mark's-in-the-Valley and the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community.

Censure of Solvang councilman Djernaes sought after PETA protest

Censure of Solvang councilman Djernaes sought after PETA protest

Citizens Monday requested the Solvang City Council censure Councilman Chris Djernaes after he was seen cheering on and exchanging contact information with PETA protesters Oct. 10, in what Solvang Trolley & Carriage Co.’s owners characterized as ongoing discriminatory harassment of their business.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Censure of Solvang councilman Djernaes sought after PETA protest
Local

Censure of Solvang councilman Djernaes sought after PETA protest

  • Updated

Citizens Monday requested the Solvang City Council censure Councilman Chris Djernaes after he was seen cheering on and exchanging contact information with PETA protesters Oct. 10, in what Solvang Trolley & Carriage Co.’s owners characterized as ongoing discriminatory harassment of their business.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News