Six additional COVID-19 cases reported in Santa Barbara County; no new cases at Lompoc prison

Santa Barbara County has confirmed six additional cases of COVID-19 among county residents as of Wednesday, with no new cases confirmed at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc.

Of the additional cases, four are in Santa Maria, one is in Orcutt and one is in the city of Lompoc.

The county Public Health Department also said that one case incorrectly reported in an earlier case count has been removed.

The total number of cases among county residents is now 480, of which 69 remain active.

Forty-three individuals are recovering at home, 26 have been hospitalized with 10 of the individuals under intensive care, and public health officials are awaiting updates on 10 cases.

Nine county residents have died.

A total of 896 cases have been reported among inmates at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc, of which 719 remain active.

County officials won't share information regarding the number of inmates that have been hospitalized at the request of prison officials, and recovery numbers among inmates are approximate.

San Luis Obispo County confirmed five additional cases Wednesday for a total of 232.

Of these, 49 cases remain active with the rest recovered. A total of 44 individuals are recovering at home, four are hospitalized with two under intensive care, and one San Luis Obispo County resident has died.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has submitted a letter to the governor's office requesting that the county's case count among residents be considered separately from that of the prison, since county officials have no authorization over responding to the outbreak at the prison.