Skilled nursing facility in Santa Maria receives vaccine doses amid COVID-19 outbreak

At Villa Maria Post Acute in Santa Maria, residents and staff are feeling a "ray of hope" after receiving their first vaccine doses Tuesday amid an outbreak that has infected 30 residents and 18 staff members, according to a facility administrator.

"We’ve been so fortunate not to have a major outbreak until now, and the light at the end of the tunnel is the vaccine," he said. "We’re hoping it’s effective as everyone says it is, and once everyone has their second vaccine, we hope it keeps everyone safe," Jared Cullifer said.

Residents at the Santa Maria facility were vaccinated through an on-site CVS Pharmacy clinic as distribution to high-risk groups picks up speed throughout the county and state.

Long-term care facility personnel and residents are the second-highest-priority group for COVID-19 vaccinations within the California Department of Public Health's distribution plan, following personnel at hospital and acute care facilities.

The vaccines come at a time of urgent need, when 13 out of the 14 registered skilled nursing facilities in Santa Barbara County are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks, with active cases among residents, staff or both, according to county health care data.

Most nursing facilities in Santa Maria and Lompoc have opted to receive the Pfizer BionTech vaccine through state pharmacy partnerships with either CVS or Walgreens, allowing the pharmacies to deliver and administer the vaccines on-site.