If I were to create an index of the major areas of study in my life, the topic of sleep, for sure, would be included.

My fascination with the topic may have begun in boyhood, but it grew after college, when I came across a book that contained stories of illustrious figures throughout history who did great things while requiring very little sleep; people like Isaac Newton, Mozart, Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla, to name a few.

Unlike insomniacs, who also get very little sleep but seem to be miserable in always wanting more, these people were perfectly happy and functioned at a high level with few hours of sleep. They were portrayed like yogis or spiritual adepts who are said to thrive on some other less dense, more enriched source of energy, sometimes called prana, or “life force.”

I wanted to be like them, among the ones who didn’t need sleep because we had this other cosmic restorative source we were drawing from.

It took a while before I fully embraced it as a lifestyle, but once I settled into a more domestic living and working situation, I decided to go for it, and for the next 25 years, I've averaged about 30 hours of sleep a week.

Since I was usually among the more energetic people present in whatever situation I found myself, I figured I must’ve been doing a pretty good job with it. And maybe I was …

All I know is that when the first of the four cataclysmic changes (in five years) was sprung upon us, totally upending our lives, I decided, rather than fret, to plunge fully into what I called my “heart of hearts,” and to trust — in its power to heal and to guide, protect and provide me with what I need, and to keep going and growing and sowing the seeds of faith and friendship, perseverance and positive energy, health and well-being.

And that’s right about when I started sleeping more. I decided that if changes were in store, then sleep might as well be one of them.

I think I suspected that stress and injuries were starting to gnaw away at me, and that my ability to resist and cope with them could be strengthened by sleep, so I started going to bed three or four hours earlier.

Seven years later, I don’t know if I can legitimately testify to the health benefits I’ve gained, but I have come to find out that sleeping sure feels good, especially when it’s good, deep sleep.

Researchers refer to it as SWS, slow-wave sleep, which is the deepest, most restorative stage of sleep, when your body is most relaxed, and your heart rate and breathing are slowest.

For decades now, we’ve been hearing that we don’t get enough of that kind of sleep (due to things like stress, medication, electronics and more), and that the effects of sleep deprivation include weight gain, weakened immune system, trouble thinking and concentrating, loss of short-term and long-term memory, mood changes, poor balance, and increased risk of diabetes, heart disease and accidents.

So I sleep to help prevent those effects.

Then, a couple years ago, in response to another of the giant tectonic shifts I mentioned, I took to napping in the afternoon and soon discovered that the siesta may be the deepest, and thus slowest, of all my sleep.

These days, I don’t nap quite as much, but for a while there, I was sleeping and napping, which is how Einstein did it. He slept 10 hours a night and napped throughout the day. Others, like Jefferson, DaVinci and Eleanor Roosevelt were “polyphasaic” sleepers, meaning they slept in several half-hour to two-hour sessions a day.

After staying up all last night reading because I was entranced in a novel, I find myself wondering if, in the same way that we’ve managed to open up the possibilities of working at home, we might not also take another stride toward further independence and well-being by finding ways to accommodate different sleep patterns, whether or not they jive with “normal” business hours or social schedules.