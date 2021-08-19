The Cal Poly students behind Harvestly — a delivery startup aimed at connecting the San Luis Obispo County community with fresh food from local vendors — have announced their company's expansion into Santa Barbara County.

Beginning Aug. 27, Santa Barbara County residents will be able to order produce, prepared meals, wine and other fresh products from participating local vendors through Harvestly and have it delivered to their door.

"Harvestly really gives you the easiest way to support local businesses while also giving you access to the freshest food on the Central Coast," said CEO and Cal Poly senior Walter Lafky, who founded the company in early 2020. "Our expansion plan has been in place since I founded the company. It's always been about, 'let's get it rolling here and then expand to other levels.'"

The company provides deliveries on Tuesdays and Fridays, and gives community members the option of ordering products like produce, packaged groceries and beverages from 150 different vendors, with a flat delivery fee of $5 in addition to product costs.

Approximately 20 drivers are on call throughout San Luis Obispo County to make between 150 and 200 deliveries on a weekly basis. Drivers are currently being recruited in Santa Barbara County, with plans to narrow down more specific service areas depending on the demand, Lafky said.

While their main vendor base at the beginning of last year was mostly limited to farms, it has since grown to include bakeries, ice cream businesses, wineries and vendors selling handmade crafted goods.

"We started working originally with a few farms in SLO County, and since then, new vendors have come organically onto the platform. We let them come to us," Lafky said.

One of their first vendors to sign up in Santa Barbara County was Blosser Urban Garden, a small-scale organic farm in Santa Maria, along with Santa Barbara-based Baba Hummus, which offers homemade small-batch hummus.

Blosser Urban Garden General Manager Gerald Patrick said that while the farm already offers weekly deliveries of Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) boxes, having more delivery options on the Harvestly platform has helped to greatly expand their customer base in recent months.

He added that the service is ideal for small food businesses or those that are just starting out, and that besides putting together the product orders, Harvestly does all the work.

"I've found that Harvestly is really an excellent side revenue for our business. It's become one of our bigger wholesale clients at this point. I know Lars (Harvestly head of operations) and Walt are really invested in helping local businesses," he said.

The idea for the hyperlocal delivery service arose out of frustrations with a food system that frequently values efficiency and numbers over quality, making it hard for smaller food producers to break into the business, according to Lafky.

"Local food producers have really suffered, because they don't get as much shelf space. The consumer also ends up really suffering, because the quality is so much less when it's farmed for efficiency," he said.

Local vendors or farms interested in being on the Harvestly platform can find more information and apply online at harvestly.co/pages/vendor. Santa Barbara County residents interested in receiving deliveries can sign up for a waitlist at harvestly.co/pages/santabarbara.