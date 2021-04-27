SLO County enters orange tier following state adjudication request

Expanded business operations are coming to San Luis Obispo County after the state Public Health Department approved the county's transition into the second-least-restrictive orange tier on Tuesday.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, indoor capacity may expand to 50%, or 200 people, for county restaurants, museums and movie theaters, and 25% for gyms, fitness centers and wineries and breweries not serving food, according to the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

While COVID-19 metric data indicates that the county did not meet the required case rate to enter the orange tier, they were approved to make the move after submitting an adjudication request to the state, according to County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.

Upon review of potential data disparities and testing information from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, state officials found that the county did meet orange tier requirements, Shoresman said.

“We are grateful to see things moving in the right direction,” county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said. “We cannot lose sight of the end goal. To fully restore health to our community, we must remain vigilant."

Forty-one of the state's 58 counties are now in the orange tier, including Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, according to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Daily COVID-19 cases