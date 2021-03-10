SLO County expands vaccines to those with high-risk conditions and disabilities, other groups

San Luis Obispo County residents with high-risk medical conditions and disabilities, caregivers providing in-home care, emergency personnel, and food and agriculture workers now are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, county public health officials said Wednesday.

Vaccines at county public health sites also are being expanded for educators, who previously could only access vaccines through the county Office of Education.

“We are thrilled to now offer vaccines to these vulnerable residents who have waited patiently for their turn. This is an important milestone for our community," county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said.

The group of individuals who qualify for high-risk conditions is somewhat small, and includes those with cancer, chronic pulmonary disease, severe kidney issues, Down Syndrome and sickle cell anemia, Borenstein said.

A full list of qualifying conditions is available on recoverslo.org. Those making appointments will be permitted to self-attest to their condition and are not required to provide documentation.

Around 5,500 new first-dose appointments will be available next week for eligible individuals at county vaccine sites in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande, according to the Public Health Department.

Registration for appointments is available online at recoverslo.org/en/vaccine-registration.aspx or by calling the county Assistance Center at 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280.