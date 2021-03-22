SLO County opens COVID-19 vaccines to residents 50 and up; new appointments offered in SB County

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents age 50 and older, a county public health spokeswoman said Monday.

Both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties also are offering new vaccine appointments in the near future, although appointments in Santa Barbara County continue to be fairly limited.

Beginning early next week, San Luis Obispo County residents 50 and up will be able to access appointments at public health vaccination sites as well as through local pharmacies and other providers, according to spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.

A total of 10,000 first-dose appointments will be available next week for all eligible groups, which also include residents 16 and older with high-risk conditions, agriculture and food workers, educators and emergency workers, Shoresman said.

“More people can now get the safe and effective vaccines that will help us end this pandemic,” county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said. “Risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19 increases with age, and we are happy to begin vaccinating community members age 50 and older.”

Registration for vaccine appointments in San Luis Obispo County is available online at recoverslo.org/en/covid-19-vaccines-in-slo-county.aspx. Those who need assistance also can call the County Phone Assistance Center at 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280.

Santa Barbara County officials announced the availability of a limited number of vaccination appointments for those 65 and older on Tuesday in Santa Barbara and Thursday in Lompoc.