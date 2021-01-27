SLO County reschedules vaccine clinics due to rain; more appointments available Thursday

Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in San Luis Obispo County have been rescheduled due to heavy rain this week, with another clinic location opening early to expand indoor space, county public health officials said.

All appointments for Wednesday's clinic at Sierra Way in San Luis Obispo were rescheduled to Feb. 1 at Cuesta College, with all Thursday appointments rescheduled to Feb. 4, also at the college.

Friday clinic appointments will not be rescheduled, but the location will be moved to Cuesta College, officials said. While the college location was originally scheduled to launch Monday, it will be opened early due to its extra indoor capacity, according to County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

“The storm did some real damage at our existing clinic in San Luis Obispo, so we will open our new Cuesta College clinic earlier to make sure that people can still get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Borenstein said. “Anyone with an appointment at the SLO clinics on Thursday or Friday are being notified of the changes."

County clinics at the Paso Event Center and Arroyo Grande High School will remain open for the remainder of the week, with modifications in place to offer more protection from the weather, she said.

As of Jan. 25, 10,539 county residents and health care workers have been administered at least their first dose of the vaccine by the Public Health Department, according to county vaccine data.