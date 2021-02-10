SLO County to offer vaccines to residents 65 and older next week; SB County not there yet

Residents between the ages of 65 and 74 in San Luis Obispo County are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, with appointments expected to be available next week, public health officials said Wednesday.

The county will offer around 1,900 first-dose appointments to the new age group next week, with doses also available to those in Phase 1A and residents over 75, according to San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

With approximately 38,000 county residents between the ages of 65 and 74, and enough initial appointments for only 5% of that group, public health officials requested that eligible individuals who are not high-risk wait to receive the vaccine.

“Because we have a very limited number of vaccine doses right now, please let those most at risk for exposure and serious health outcomes get an appointment first if you can safely continue to shelter at home to reduce your risk of exposure,” Borenstein said.

Registration for appointments at the Public Health Department's San Luis Obispo clinic is expected to open at 9 a.m. Thursday. Residents can visit Recoverslo.org/VaccineAppointments or call the county’s phone assistance center at 805-543-2444 to schedule an appointment.

At this time, vaccines will not be offered to other Phase 1B groups like educators, child care professionals, and workers in the agriculture and food industries, Borenstein said.