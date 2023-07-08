A Lompoc teenager was shot and killed Friday night at a large gathering of vehicles in a vacant lot in Santa Maria.
Santa Maria police said a 14-year-old boy from Lompoc was fatally shot and a 21-year-old Guadalupe man suffered non-life-threatening injuries from gunshots at a car meetup on South Bradley road.
A suspect has not been identified by police and detectives believe numerous witnesses that were in the area left without police contact and need to be interviewed, Lt. Daniel Rios said.
At about 10 p.m. Friday night, officers from the Santa Maria Police Department were in the 1300 block of South Bradley, near the parking lot of the building formerly occupied by Costco, checking on an "extremely large gathering of vehicles and persons," Rios said.
While in the area, officers heard gunshots fired from within the large crowd. Rios said officers moved toward the gunfire and located the two gunshot wound victims amongst the crowd.
A confrontation is believed to have preceded the shooting, Rios said.
Detectives and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene and are still actively working the investigation, Rios added.
Witnesses related to this case along with anyone that may have any information regarding this incident are asked to contact Det. Hesch at (805) 928–3781 ext. 1349 or the Communications Center at (805) 928–3781 ext. 2277.