Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol closed Highway 154 from the Highway 246 roundabout over San Marcos Pass to Old San Marcos Road after falling snow caught motorists by surprise and left them stranded.
CHP and Santa Barbara County Fire Department said the road was closed about 12:40 p.m. after light snow falling on the 2,200-foot summit stranded some 30 to 40 vehicles.
Although the snow wasn’t very deep, it made the roadway slick enough to prevent vehicles from gaining traction, and some reportedly slid off the highway.
County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason snow also fell along Painted Cave Road.
Caltrans crews were already in the area and began plowing the highway to allow the stranded drivers to continue their travels, and Smitty’s Towing responded with “snow trucks” to tow stuck vehicles if necessary.
The highway was shut down as a “hard closure,” meaning not even residents were being allowed through until the roadway could be assessed, the CHP said.
Snow falling near the 2,200 ft summit of San Marcos Pass on Highway 154 caught drivers off guard, briefly stranding them until Caltrans plows could clear the highway. The CHP has shut down Hwy 154 in both directions for an unknown duration. pic.twitter.com/Ik82BXFmAe— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) February 23, 2023
Old San Marcos Road was also closed to prevent drivers from sneaking around the barriers, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
By 2 p.m., Caltrans officials were considering reopening the highway, but as of 2:26 p.m., it remained closed.
Eliason warned drivers to use caution, especially in the mountain areas.
“The storm will bring dangerous conditions Fri-Sat and a blizzard warning (the first since 1989) for the mtns of SoCal with snow down to 1000’ and 2-5” of rain in the lower elevations,” Eliason tweeted.