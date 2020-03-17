Snow fell on Figueroa Mountain on Tuesday morning, giving visitors a break from coronavirus isolation and updates.
Snowfall briefly puts coronavirus concerns on ice
- Len Wood, Staff
CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — In the darkness, the team suits up quietly, putting on their helmets and tactical gear. Federal agents lug battering ram…
- Updated
COVID-19 is probably infecting Santa Barbara County residents and has been for about a month, one health care official believes, but no one who has it has gotten sick enough to be diagnosed.
- Updated
Lee Enterprises Inc., has sold its newspapers and digital media operations in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Hanford, to Santa Maria News Media, Inc. The sale includes the Santa Maria Times, The Lompoc Record, Santa Ynez Valley News and The Sentinel in Hanford, along with other local publications.
- Updated
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported Saturday in San Luis Obispo County by the Public Health Department.
- Updated
The Santa Maria Times office, 3200 Skyway Dr., in Santa Maria, will be closed to the public for the next four weeks beginning Monday, March 16…
- Updated
Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Kenneth Kahn assures patrons that proactive measures are being taken throughout the property.
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: School district activities, local events canceled to limit transmission
- Updated
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday evening that all nonessential mass gatherings of over 250 people be postponed or cancelled to prevent the spread of the virus.
- Updated
The city of Lompoc has placed a temporary St. Patrick’s Day ban on alcohol sales at bars and cannabis sales at on-site lounges, the city announced Monday night.
The Solvang City Council has called an emergency meeting at 7 p.m. to discuss the Santa Barbara County health officer’s declaration of a publi…
- Updated
Santa Maria Public Library closed. Hancock College declares state of emergency. City of Guadalupe closes public facilities. Marian Regional Medical Center limits visitors.