'Social distancing is the only option we have to slow the progression': Officials urge public to follow shelter order

People line early in the morning Friday at the Santa Maria Costco. The line stretched out of the door across the parking lot and nearly to the gas pumps on the far side of the property as Costco is limiting the number of people who were allowed in the store at a time.
Len Wood, Staff
Patrons enter Southside Coffee Co. in Lompoc on Friday morning. The business on South H Street has added curbside pickup of phone orders.
Len Wood Staff
A woman hangs a sign outside Bella Flora florist an West Ocean Avenue and North H Street in Lompoc on Friday morning, offering delivery.
Len Wood Staff
Construction on a new auto dealership at Enos Ranch continues Friday, the first day of Gov. Gavin Newsom's statewide shelter-at-home order.
Len Wood, Staff
An employee at the Carl's Jr. on South Broadway in Santa Maria enters the store, which is open only for drive-thru and takeout orders, on Friday.
"We now have widespread community transmission. We can no longer hope that Santa Barbara will be spared from this virus. Social distancing is really the only option we have to slow down the progression of this contagion," Ansorg said.
We are putting together a list of area restaurants, bars and other businesses that have been impacted by the state of California's coronavirus…
There have been no additional positive results in the county since Thursday, when health officials announced six new cases totaling nine in all. None of the nine individuals have had to be hospitalized, Ansorg said.
He added that there are around 200 tests being processed by county public health labs, with additional tests ordered by health-care providers being processed by outside labs.
In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, 16 cases have been confirmed, with three new cases being confirmed Friday. Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein said the number of cases in the county is expected to rise.
"We do expect to see these cases increase. There's a lot of modeling out there that says we might experience a doubling of cases every three to five days," Borenstein said.
In San Luis Obispo County, 261 tests have been completed in county public health department labs, with an additional 282 tests, some of which include Santa Maria samples, being completed in private labs.
While testing capacity is increasing, the majority of county hospitals are experiencing shortages in medical supplies, county Emergency Preparedness Manager Jan Koenig said.
These supplies include gloves, gowns, goggles, and masks, including N95 respirator masks.
"We have been able to help, but we are seeing shortages of most items. Depending on what surge we have, we are most likely able to make it through the next month," Koenig said.
At the Santa Barbara County press conference, county Behavioral Wellness Department Director Suzanne Grimmesey reminded the public that social distancing still allows for connection with others through technology, as well as the potential for time outside and exercise.
"Social distancing and sheltering at home do not mean social isolation," Grimmesey said.
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak
1 of 42
A general view of Wembley Stadium in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. UEFA has formally proposed postponing the 2020 European Championship for one year because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Norwegian soccer association says the new tournament dates will be June 11 to July 11. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Customers wearing protective masks shop the fresh produce section at Gelson's supermarket that opened special morning hours to serve seniors 60-years and older due to coronavirus concerns Friday in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles.
A man raises his arms among the surf along a La Jolla beach Thursday, March 19, 2020, in San Diego. People kept to small groups along one of Southern California's well-known seascapes Thursday, as fears of coronavirus are making social distancing the new norm. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Seniors wait in line practicing social distancing at a Gelson's supermarket that opened special morning hours to serve people 60-years and older due to coronavirus concerns Friday in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles.
Max Navarro, assistant manager of Fieldwork Brewing Co. marks 32 ounce crowlers for online pickup at the Oxbow Public Market Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Napa, Calif. The brewery's taproom is closed, but customers can order online for pickup or curbside delivery. As worries about the spread of the coronavirus confine millions of Californians to their homes, concern is growing about those who have no homes in which to shelter. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
In this photo taken Thursday, March 19, 2020, a closed sign is posted outside the driveway to the Piazza Del Dotto Winery & Caves in Napa, Calif. Wineries in the Napa Valley are closed due to coronavirus restrictions except for production, but some allow customers to pick up shipments of wine and for direct purchases. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
A few cars head south to cross from San Diego into Tijuana, Mexico, through what is normally one of the world's busiest land border crossings, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
In this photo taken Thursday, March 19, 2020, a sculpture of St. Francis of Assisi, created by Beniamino Bufano, looks out over the empty entryway to the Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville, Calif. Wineries in the Napa Valley are closed due to coronavirus restrictions expect for production, but some allow customers to pick up shipments of wine and for direct purchases. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
President Donald Trump listens as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks Friday during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington.
Horses are led across the track in front of an empty grandstand area before racing at Laurel Park Race Track last Saturday in Laurel, Md. While nearly all of the sports world is idled by the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing runs on.
Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps volunteers wait for the first car to drive up to city's coronavirus testing site next to Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia on Friday, March 20, 2020. The site, which opened Friday afternoon, is the first city-run drive-through location where people can be swabbed to determine if they have the coronavirus. At the time of opening, it was only for people with symptoms who are over 50 and healthcare workers with symptoms.(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Brand Manager Andrew Tomes passes out a bottle of hand sanitizer at the Foundry Distilling Co., Friday, March 20, 2020, in West Des Moines, Iowa. The company produced the hand sanitizer and made it available to the community at no charge in response to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Wearing masks, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, center, holds a piece of paper as Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, left, speaks to Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, during a press conference on the new coronavirus, at the Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 18, 2019. For most people COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms. For others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause many other serious illnesses, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Andre Borges)
A woman wearing a face mask walks over a near empty Westminster Bridge backdropped by the London Eye ferris wheel in central London, Friday, March 20, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
A Department of Public Works worker places a closed sign near an entrance to a playground at an elementary school, in Walpole, Mass., Friday, March 20, 2020, out of concern about the spread of the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Early afternoon traffic is thin on Interstate 5 north of downtown Seattle, Friday, March 20, 2020. With many people working from home or otherwise not traveling, Seattle's notorious traffic has been minimal during the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
A man wears a mask after crossing from Tijuana, Mexico, at the San Isidro port of entry Friday, March 20, 2020, in San Diego. Mexico and the U.S. announced Friday that they would prohibit all "non-essential" travel across their shared border as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Wearing masks, Brazil's Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, right, applies alcohol gel on hands of President Jair Bolsonaro's hands during a press conference on the new coronavirus, at the Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 18, 2019. For most people COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms. For others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause many other serious illnesses, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Andre Borges)
Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps volunteer Emma Ewing, left, a sophomore at Temple University, directs cars at the city's coronavirus testing site next to Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia on Friday, March 20, 2020. The site, which opened Friday afternoon, is the first city-run drive-through location where people can be swabbed to determine if they have the coronavirus. At the time of opening, it was only for people with symptoms who are over 50 and healthcare workers with symptoms. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
A sign in Green Park underground station shows amendments in red pen which stations have been closed in an attempt to reduce the spread of coronavirus in London, Friday, March 20, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps volunteers, from left, Marina Spitkovskaya, Megan Boyle, and Stephen Bonett, all of whom are nurses, put on their protective outfits as the city's coronavirus testing site prepared to open next to Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia on Friday, March 20, 2020. The site, which opened Friday afternoon, is the first city-run location where people can be swabbed to determine if they have the coronavirus. At the time of opening, it was only for people with symptoms who are over 50 and healthcare workers with symptoms.(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Customers practice social distancing as they wait outside Poco Loco restaurant, which converted to a take-out restaurant after mandatory closure, on a weekend night in the center of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, March 20, 2020. The country has come to a near standstill as the government sought to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
A stretching area on the fence of an empty practice field is unused earlier this week at the Miami Marlins spring training facility in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball has been shut down indefinitely because of fears over the coronavirus outbreak.
Texas Rangers minor league players Chris Seise, right, and Kevin Mendoza shake hands in greeting in the batting cages a week ago Thursday in Surprise, Ariz. Minor league players would receive allowances through the previously scheduled end of spring training April 8 and that a plan was being hatched to compensate players after that during baseball's shutdown during the coronavirus outbreak.
Pedestrians cross from Mexico to Texas at the McAllen Hidalgo International Bridge, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Hidalgo, Texas. President Donald Trump announced Friday the U.S.-Mexico border will be closed to nonessential travel to further help stem the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Adam Scott leaves in a vehicle after the PGA tour canceled the rest of The Players Championship golf tournament as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, March 13 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The main men's tours — PGA Tour, European Tour and PGA Tour Champions — have no tournaments on the schedule through May 17.
A marquee announces the cancellation of spring training games at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches, the spring training home of the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals in Jupiter, Fla. Opening day has been pushed back from March 26 to mid-May at the earliest over fears of the coronavirus.
Becky Barnes, a paleontologist and lab manager with the North Dakota Geological Survey, holds a sample of coprolite, or fossilized crocodile poop, as she talks during a live video conference last week with students and families about the state's geology from her office at the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum. Clint Boyd, senior paleontologist, far left, said beginning at 10 a.m., Monday through Friday, the 45-minute broadcast gives parents a way to entertain and educate their children as schools across the state remain closed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. As Barnes presents topics related to prehistoric fossils and geology, Boyd answers questions by the audience through a chat window.
A worker on duty Friday at a road construction site walks past a banner promoting the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Olympic flame from Greece arrived in Japan even as the opening of the the Tokyo Games in four months is in doubt with more voices suggesting the games should to be postponed or canceled because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
From left, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; and White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow attend a a meeting Friday to discuss the coronavirus relief bill on Capitol Hill in Washington.
A bicyclist rides past T-Mobile Park in Seattle, where the Seattle Mariners play home games. The NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons, golf, tennis and auto racing are taking a break, and Major League Baseball isn't sure when it will get started because of the outbreak of coronavirus.
Latest Coronavirus Photos: Michigan halts nonessential medical procedures
1 of 42
A general view of Wembley Stadium in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. UEFA has formally proposed postponing the 2020 European Championship for one year because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Norwegian soccer association says the new tournament dates will be June 11 to July 11. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Customers wearing protective masks shop the fresh produce section at Gelson's supermarket that opened special morning hours to serve seniors 60-years and older due to coronavirus concerns Friday in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles.
Richard Vogel
A man raises his arms among the surf along a La Jolla beach Thursday, March 19, 2020, in San Diego. People kept to small groups along one of Southern California's well-known seascapes Thursday, as fears of coronavirus are making social distancing the new norm. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
Seniors wait in line practicing social distancing at a Gelson's supermarket that opened special morning hours to serve people 60-years and older due to coronavirus concerns Friday in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles.
Richard Vogel
Max Navarro, assistant manager of Fieldwork Brewing Co. marks 32 ounce crowlers for online pickup at the Oxbow Public Market Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Napa, Calif. The brewery's taproom is closed, but customers can order online for pickup or curbside delivery. As worries about the spread of the coronavirus confine millions of Californians to their homes, concern is growing about those who have no homes in which to shelter. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Eric Risberg
A sign is posted outside a Gelson's supermarket that opened special morning hours to serve seniors 60-years and older due to coronavirus concerns.
Richard Vogel
In this photo taken Thursday, March 19, 2020, a closed sign is posted outside the driveway to the Piazza Del Dotto Winery & Caves in Napa, Calif. Wineries in the Napa Valley are closed due to coronavirus restrictions except for production, but some allow customers to pick up shipments of wine and for direct purchases. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Eric Risberg
A few cars head south to cross from San Diego into Tijuana, Mexico, through what is normally one of the world's busiest land border crossings, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
A surfer and jogger make their way along the bike path in the dog beach area of Huntington Breach, Calif. on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
A bicyclist and jogger make their way along the bike path in the dog beach area of Huntington Beach on Thursday.
Chris Carlson
In this photo taken Thursday, March 19, 2020, a sculpture of St. Francis of Assisi, created by Beniamino Bufano, looks out over the empty entryway to the Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville, Calif. Wineries in the Napa Valley are closed due to coronavirus restrictions expect for production, but some allow customers to pick up shipments of wine and for direct purchases. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Eric Risberg
President Donald Trump listens as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks Friday during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington.
Evan Vucci, Associated Press
Horses are led across the track in front of an empty grandstand area before racing at Laurel Park Race Track last Saturday in Laurel, Md. While nearly all of the sports world is idled by the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing runs on.
Terrance Williams, Associated Press
Horses run in the fourth race at Santa Anita Park in front of empty stands Saturday in Arcadia, Calif. While nearly all of the sports world is idled by the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing runs on.
Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps volunteers wait for the first car to drive up to city's coronavirus testing site next to Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia on Friday, March 20, 2020. The site, which opened Friday afternoon, is the first city-run drive-through location where people can be swabbed to determine if they have the coronavirus. At the time of opening, it was only for people with symptoms who are over 50 and healthcare workers with symptoms.(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
TIM TAI
President Donald Trump, left, listens as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Brand Manager Andrew Tomes passes out a bottle of hand sanitizer at the Foundry Distilling Co., Friday, March 20, 2020, in West Des Moines, Iowa. The company produced the hand sanitizer and made it available to the community at no charge in response to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Wearing masks, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, center, holds a piece of paper as Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, left, speaks to Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, during a press conference on the new coronavirus, at the Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 18, 2019. For most people COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms. For others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause many other serious illnesses, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Andre Borges)
Andre Borges
A woman wearing a face mask walks over a near empty Westminster Bridge backdropped by the London Eye ferris wheel in central London, Friday, March 20, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
A Department of Public Works worker places a closed sign near an entrance to a playground at an elementary school, in Walpole, Mass., Friday, March 20, 2020, out of concern about the spread of the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
Early afternoon traffic is thin on Interstate 5 north of downtown Seattle, Friday, March 20, 2020. With many people working from home or otherwise not traveling, Seattle's notorious traffic has been minimal during the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
A man wears a mask after crossing from Tijuana, Mexico, at the San Isidro port of entry Friday, March 20, 2020, in San Diego. Mexico and the U.S. announced Friday that they would prohibit all "non-essential" travel across their shared border as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Wearing masks, Brazil's Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, right, applies alcohol gel on hands of President Jair Bolsonaro's hands during a press conference on the new coronavirus, at the Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 18, 2019. For most people COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms. For others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause many other serious illnesses, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Andre Borges)
Andre Borges
Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps volunteer Emma Ewing, left, a sophomore at Temple University, directs cars at the city's coronavirus testing site next to Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia on Friday, March 20, 2020. The site, which opened Friday afternoon, is the first city-run drive-through location where people can be swabbed to determine if they have the coronavirus. At the time of opening, it was only for people with symptoms who are over 50 and healthcare workers with symptoms. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
TIM TAI
A sign in Green Park underground station shows amendments in red pen which stations have been closed in an attempt to reduce the spread of coronavirus in London, Friday, March 20, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps volunteers, from left, Marina Spitkovskaya, Megan Boyle, and Stephen Bonett, all of whom are nurses, put on their protective outfits as the city's coronavirus testing site prepared to open next to Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia on Friday, March 20, 2020. The site, which opened Friday afternoon, is the first city-run location where people can be swabbed to determine if they have the coronavirus. At the time of opening, it was only for people with symptoms who are over 50 and healthcare workers with symptoms.(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
TIM TAI
Customers practice social distancing as they wait outside Poco Loco restaurant, which converted to a take-out restaurant after mandatory closure, on a weekend night in the center of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, March 20, 2020. The country has come to a near standstill as the government sought to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Peter Dejong
A stretching area on the fence of an empty practice field is unused earlier this week at the Miami Marlins spring training facility in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball has been shut down indefinitely because of fears over the coronavirus outbreak.
Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Kenny Chesney performs at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium in 2015 in Arlington, Texas.
Max Faulkner, Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Texas Rangers minor league players Chris Seise, right, and Kevin Mendoza shake hands in greeting in the batting cages a week ago Thursday in Surprise, Ariz. Minor league players would receive allowances through the previously scheduled end of spring training April 8 and that a plan was being hatched to compensate players after that during baseball's shutdown during the coronavirus outbreak.
Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
Pedestrians cross from Mexico to Texas at the McAllen Hidalgo International Bridge, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Hidalgo, Texas. President Donald Trump announced Friday the U.S.-Mexico border will be closed to nonessential travel to further help stem the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Adam Scott leaves in a vehicle after the PGA tour canceled the rest of The Players Championship golf tournament as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, March 13 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The main men's tours — PGA Tour, European Tour and PGA Tour Champions — have no tournaments on the schedule through May 17.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
A marquee announces the cancellation of spring training games at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches, the spring training home of the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals in Jupiter, Fla. Opening day has been pushed back from March 26 to mid-May at the earliest over fears of the coronavirus.
Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Becky Barnes, a paleontologist and lab manager with the North Dakota Geological Survey, holds a sample of coprolite, or fossilized crocodile poop, as she talks during a live video conference last week with students and families about the state's geology from her office at the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum. Clint Boyd, senior paleontologist, far left, said beginning at 10 a.m., Monday through Friday, the 45-minute broadcast gives parents a way to entertain and educate their children as schools across the state remain closed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. As Barnes presents topics related to prehistoric fossils and geology, Boyd answers questions by the audience through a chat window.
MIKE MCCLEARY, BISMARCK (N.D.) TRIBUNE
Chairs are stacked on tables at Pioneer Valley High School's cafeteria after closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Len Wood, Staff
A worker on duty Friday at a road construction site walks past a banner promoting the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Olympic flame from Greece arrived in Japan even as the opening of the the Tokyo Games in four months is in doubt with more voices suggesting the games should to be postponed or canceled because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
A subway customer uses a tissue to protect her hand while holding onto a pole as COVID-19 concerns drive down ridership Thursday in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
From left, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; and White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow attend a a meeting Friday to discuss the coronavirus relief bill on Capitol Hill in Washington.
ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing Friday at the White House.
EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A bicyclist rides past T-Mobile Park in Seattle, where the Seattle Mariners play home games. The NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons, golf, tennis and auto racing are taking a break, and Major League Baseball isn't sure when it will get started because of the outbreak of coronavirus.
Stephen Brashear, Associated Press
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
Marian Regional Medical Center has received approval for increased bed units for acute care and potential coronavirus patients, but a bottleneck in county testing needs to be alleviated to better combat the pandemic.
Lee Enterprises Inc., has sold its newspapers and digital media operations in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Hanford, to Santa Maria News Media, Inc. The sale includes the Santa Maria Times, The Lompoc Record, Santa Ynez Valley News and The Sentinel in Hanford, along with other local publications.
Santa Maria Public Library closed. Hancock College declares state of emergency. City of Guadalupe closes public facilities. Marian Regional Medical Center limits visitors.
1 of 5
People line early in the morning Friday at the Santa Maria Costco. The line stretched out of the door across the parking lot and nearly to the gas pumps on the far side of the property as Costco is limiting the number of people who were allowed in the store at a time.