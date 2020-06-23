Solvang adopts balanced 20-21 budget, includes grants for nonprofits

Solvang City Council members unanimously adopted a balanced 2020-21 budget including grants to four local nonprofits Monday, in spite of significant financial impacts to the city’s revenue stream stemming from COVID-19.

Solvang Senior Center was granted $50,000, Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People $7,500, Buellton Senior Center $10,000 and Atterdag at Home $15,000 under the plan, which focused grants on humanitarian programs aimed at seniors. Funding for previous grant recipients Solvang Theaterfest ($35,000), Elverhoj Museum ($30,000) and Solvang School ($5,000) were folded into the main budget rather than included in the city’s annual grant application process.

More than 55 percent of the city’s income is collected from tourism-related transient occupancy (hotel bed) taxes and sales taxes. Those took a direct hit as tourism came to a standstill in mid-March, resulting in a $2 million hit to the current budget cycle, according to Acting City Manager Xenia Bradford. She expects another $2 million reduction in revenues in 2020-21.

“Even if everything goes well, there’s uncertainty for economic recovery and how quickly the economy will reboot, not just in Solvang but for the state and national and even international levels that impact our tourism,” Bradford said.

The $17.8 million budget projects significant savings in salary and benefits ($372,000 drop), tourism (down $568,000), and “projects” (less $387,000). Much-discussed CalPERS expenditure changes also see an overall drop of $15,000.