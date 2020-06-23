Solvang adopts balanced 20-21 budget, includes grants for nonprofits

Solvang City Council members unanimously adopted a balanced 2020-21 budget including grants to four local nonprofits Monday, in spite of significant financial impacts to the city’s revenue stream stemming from COVID-19.
Solvang Senior Center was granted $50,000, Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People $7,500, Buellton Senior Center $10,000 and Atterdag at Home $15,000 under the plan, which focused grants on humanitarian programs aimed at seniors. Funding for previous grant recipients Solvang Theaterfest ($35,000), Elverhoj Museum ($30,000) and Solvang School ($5,000) were folded into the main budget rather than included in the city’s annual grant application process.
More than 55 percent of the city’s income is collected from tourism-related transient occupancy (hotel bed) taxes and sales taxes. Those took a direct hit as tourism came to a standstill in mid-March, resulting in a $2 million hit to the current budget cycle, according to Acting City Manager Xenia Bradford. She expects another $2 million reduction in revenues in 2020-21.
“Even if everything goes well, there’s uncertainty for economic recovery and how quickly the economy will reboot, not just in Solvang but for the state and national and even international levels that impact our tourism,” Bradford said.
The $17.8 million budget projects significant savings in salary and benefits ($372,000 drop), tourism (down $568,000), and “projects” (less $387,000). Much-discussed CalPERS expenditure changes also see an overall drop of $15,000.
Notable increases include $62,000 in “equipment,” up from $24,000 this year, a $34,000 increase in utility expenses, a $169,000 increase on county contracted services, and $664,000 in “services.”
No water rate increases were proposed in the budget based on drawing on reserves for one-time capital improvement expenditures. The wastewater upgrade could quickly bring that budget item into the negative.
The budget also sees several council goals funded including: preparing the city’s economic development strategy; updating the general plan, new branding and tourism development committee; preparing a parking management plan; updating all city fees, many of which haven’t been updated since 2005; upgrading the wastewater treatment plant; developing a robust public relations program, city website and cybersecurity strategic plan; completing implementation of permitting software; reviewing the recreation plan for the long-term needs of the community.
Three separate workshop sessions will be conducted on June 27 at the Solvang Veterans Hall, and facilitated by City staff and developer Ed St. George.
Capital improvement projects will also continue, including: the Fifth Street Sidewalk Project; staff-engineered design of the school sidewalk project and South Alisal pavement reconstruction project as well as Second Street drainage project with improvements to Lot Five; Mission Drive bus stop upgrade; $2.3 million aeration system replacement project; updated wastewater master plan; and updating the sewer master plan which is still operating from the 1988 version.
Mayor Ryan Toussaint, council members and staff credited the balanced budget to council’s cutbacks, city staff who stepped up to take on multiple roles, and contractors like IDK Events who will direct $50,000 of its contract toward events including Danish Days.
“Since Day One I’ve been here I’ve been after that budget and slimming down the overall structural cost of it and I’ve always said, you know, we have a problem because the second we hit recession again or the second something happens we’re going to … drain through those reserves really fast. And I just keep thinking today if we hadn’t been making all the cuts and strategic …reshaping of this reorganization then during COVID we’d be … eating through those budgets really fast. And we’re actually in a situation today where we can adopt a balanced budget today in Solvang,” Toussaint said.
He also acknowledged the budget process was a bear for staff, who are working with best guesses given the uncertainties created by COVID-19.
“I know some of that right now is just estimates because no one really knows the impacts because of COVID and whatever else is going on but I think that is a pretty significant accomplishment to recognize today, that we ware not sitting here going to the next budget cycle hemorrhaging with a completely unsustainable operating cost,” Toussaint said.
The City of Solvang took its first step Monday toward changing its at-large elections to a by-district system after a Malibu-based law firm claimed Solvang’s system excluded Latinos “from meaningful participation in the City’s governance” and threatened to sue.
In other action, the council awarded lowest-bidder JJ Fisher Construction, Inc. of Santa Maria a $335,835 contract for the Firth Street Sidewalk construction project. The project will be funded in large part ($168,000) by Measure A funds and construction will begin in the new fiscal year.
The council also adopted a resolution expressing its intent to change to a by-district election system for the 2022 City Council elections and directed staff to hire a formal demographer to use 2020 census data to begin the process. The mayor will continue to be elected at large, but the four council seats would be subject to district election with two members facing the ballot box in alternating two-year cycles.
Solvang council members also extended, until July 10, the Great Plates Program which has provided three meals per day to 30 high-risk participants while supporting three local restaurants providing the service. The extension reflects that of FEMA, which will provide the lion’s share of the funding. Additional funds for the program will be provided by the state with Solvang picking up a fraction of the tab.
The council also heard from members of the public who: supported the horse-drawn trolley service; called for defunding law enforcement; demanded affordable housing; alleged the city granted favors to businesses in its COVID loan program; and complained about Kenny “Esko” Lama's replacement of the designated parklet in front of his store at 1642 Copenhagen with a display of his wares.
122119 Solvang Drone Show 10
122119 Solvang Drone Show 11
122119 Solvang Drone Show 01
122119 Solvang Drone Show 09
122119 Solvang Drone Show 02
122119 Solvang Drone Show 05
122119 Solvang Drone Show 04
122119 Solvang Drone Show 03
122119 Solvang Drone Show 02
122119 Solvang Drone Show 06
122119 Solvang Drone Show 08
122119 Solvang Drone Show 07
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.