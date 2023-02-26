Portions of the Santa Barbara County state highway system will be lined with cyclists during the annual Solvang Century Bike Ride on Saturday, March 4, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The non-competitive race features as many as 1,000 cyclists taking part in one of three different race routes — a 52-mile route, 68-mile route, and 101-mile route. Each route uses sections of Highway 1, State Route 135 and State Route 246 in the Buellton, Lompoc, Orcutt, and Los Alamos areas.
While no road, lane or shoulder closures are permitted during the event, according to Caltrans District 5 officials, signage along the routes informing the public will be visible.
Caltrans asks that motorists proceed with caution and stay aware of cyclists on the roads.
For more information on Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, residents can call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3237 or visit our website at dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5