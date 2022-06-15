Monday’s Solvang City Council meeting was full of activity. In addition to adopting new water and sewer rates, the council:
— Introduced a proposed ordinance that would allow walk-up food service windows facing outdoor patios and seating areas on private property but continue to prohibit other types of walk-up windows in the Tourist Related Commercial (TRC) Zone;
— Awarded a $600,000, two-year, Solvang tourism marketing managed services contract to Nevada-based Abbi Agency. The agency was selected June 2 by the Tourism Advisory Committee from among 11 responses to the city’s request for proposals;
— Awarded a $261,000, two-year Solvang Visitors Center management agreement with Hygge Huset LLC. Sole proprietor Lee’s proposal was selected from among two applicants by the Tourism Advisory Committee. Because Lee is currently in the LLC formation process, the council entered into an agreement with Lee and three other individuals currently working at the Visitors Center under an IDK contract to continue as sole proprietors if registration of the LLC is not completed at a rate of $10,300 per month for up to two months, or Aug. 31;
— Approved a contract with Tetra Tech Inc. for general engineering support services in the amount not to exceed $83,200 for the term July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023;
— Heard from community organizations requesting city grant funding. The council is scheduled to vote on fund allocations June 27;
— Adopted resolutions putting a general municipal election into play Nov. 22 for the election of (certain officers) as required by state law, requesting the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors provide services for the election, and requested the county consolidate the municipal election to run with the statewide general election;
— Approved Santa Barbara County Veterans’ Foundation “Salute to Veterans” parade and event on Nov. 12. The application was reviewed and unanimously approved by the Tourism Advisory Committee on June 2;
— Proclaimed June 19 Juneteenth — a celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation which, in 1863, declared the enslaved African Americans in Confederate territory free, paving the way for the 13th Amendment, which formally abolished slavery in the United States;
— Proclaimed June Pride Month in celebration of “the many contributions and achievements from the LGBTQ+ community that enhance our beautiful city;” and
— Proclaimed the week of July 10 Solvang Festival Theater Week in celebration of the reopening of the performing arts venue after a 10-month renovation.