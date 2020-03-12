Solvang City Council calls emergency meeting tonight over coronavirus

The Solvang City Council has called an emergency meeting at 7 p.m. to discuss the Santa Barbara County health officer’s declaration of a public health emergency related to COVID-19.

Santa Barbara County has called a virtual press conference at 6:30 p.m., when public health and emergency management officials are expected to discuss local measures to slow the rate of transmission of novel coronavirus 2019 following the state guidelines on social distancing and public gatherings.

Council members are scheduled to receive a report on presidential actions, the California governor’s executive order, guidance from the California Department of Public Health and the county’s health emergency declaration.

The council plans to direct the staff to adopt and follow the county health officer’s order on social distancing.

Solvang’s meeting can be watched via live streaming on the city’s website at www.cityofsolvang.com/City Council.

